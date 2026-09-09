By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 9, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

The refinance is quietly disappearing from the American homeowner's toolkit, and something else is taking its place.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Refinance applications fell 6% last week to their slowest pace since May 2025, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly survey for the week ending Sept. 4, pulling total application volume down 2.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Purchase applications were roughly flat.

The backdrop is a 30-year fixed rate that keeps drifting the wrong way for anyone hoping to swap out an old loan. Freddie Mac's weekly survey put the national average at 6.71% in the week ending September 3, up from 6.66% a week earlier.

Equity instead of a new loan

Homeowners are not sitting still, though. RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index, built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network, shows August 2026 inquiry volume 11% higher than July's and 157% higher than August 2025's. What has changed is what they are asking about. Home-equity products, meaning HELOCs plus reverse mortgages, drew 76% of inquiries over the three months through August, versus 43% in the same months a year earlier. Over that same window, refinance shrank from 39% of the mix to 2%.

In plain terms: the homeowner who a year ago wanted to replace a mortgage now wants to borrow against the house while leaving the existing loan alone. Among the lenders RateZip tracks, only FourLeaf Federal Credit Union posts a HELOC rate, at 6.75% today.

Buyers, meanwhile, keep showing up

If refinancing has stalled, why hasn't purchase demand cracked too? Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, offered an answer last week: "Purchase demand has remained relatively stable indicating steady interest from buyers adapting to evolving market conditions."

Part of that adaptation is shopping around, and Wednesday's posted rates show why it matters. Wells Fargo trimmed its 30-year fixed to 6.625%, Rocket Mortgage cut its 15-year fixed to 5.99%, and U.S. Bank lowered its 7/6 ARM to 6.25%. But those moves are small next to the gap between lenders: AmeriSave's posted 30-year rate of 5.75% sits 1.125 points below Rocket Mortgage's 6.875%, a spread worth about $293 a month on a $400,000 loan. On any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

For the shrinking group still pursuing a refinance, AmeriSave posts a 30-year refinance rate of 6.125% (6.615% APR) and a 15-year at 5.375% (6.194% APR).

What could move rates next

Nothing in the bond market forced Wednesday's changes. The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks, stood at 4.78% at its most recent close on Friday, September 4, up 5 basis points over the past week. Day-to-day adjustments of the size lenders posted today are routine lender-level pricing.

The bigger question is next week. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he would lean toward holding the federal funds rate at the Sept. 15-16 meeting if upcoming data confirm recent disinflation, but that a rate increase could be appropriate if August data show the improvement was fleeting.

Jeff DerGurahian, chief investment officer and head economist at loanDepot, pointed to a different risk on Friday: "If the conflict continues to escalate or further disrupts the flow of oil, Treasury yields and mortgage rates could face additional upward pressure."

Today's posted rates: the full table

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.75% / 6.224% 4.875% / 5.678% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.25% / 6.681% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.875% / 7.154% 5.99% / 6.467% (−0.135) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.625% / 6.795% (−0.125) 6% / 6.233% — — 6.125% / 6.339% — 6.375% / 6.53% — U.S. Bank 6.75% / 6.921% 6.25% / 6.501% 6.49% / 6.704% 6.625% / 7.534% 6.5% / 6.87% 7% / 7.171% 6.25% / 6.488% (−0.25) — Bank of America 6.875% / 7.122% 6.125% / 6.506% 6.75% / 7.063% — — — 6.25% / 6.527% — Veterans United — — — — 5.99% / 6.448% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. The APR is the better cross-lender comparison; a figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

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