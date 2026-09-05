By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 5, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of August 31–September 4, 2026 mostly higher: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 0 finished lower than they started it, 8 higher, and 19 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted VA 30-Year Fixed, up 0.25 points to 6.5%.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.625% / 6.126% 4.75% / 5.592% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.25% / 6.681% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.875% / 7.154% 5.99% / 6.467% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.625% / 6.782% 6% / 6.232% (+0.125) — — 6.125% / 6.339% — 6.375% / 6.518% — U.S. Bank 6.75% / 6.902% (+0.125) 6.125% / 6.397% (+0.135) 6.49% / 6.673% (+0.115) 6.625% / 7.513% (+0.125) 6.5% / 6.851% (+0.25) 7% / 7.172% (+0.125) 6.125% / 6.424% — Bank of America 6.875% / 7.11% 6.125% / 6.479% (+0.125) 6.75% / 7.05% — — — 6.125% / 6.481% — Veterans United — — — — 5.99% / 6.436% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of August 31–September 4, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

By product, across the lenders that post each one:

30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 5; week-ending posted rates run from 5.625% (AmeriSave) to 6.875% (Rocket Mortgage).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 5; week-ending posted rates run from 5.625% (AmeriSave) to 6.875% (Rocket Mortgage). 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 4.75% (AmeriSave) to 6.125% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 4.75% (AmeriSave) to 6.125% (New American Funding). 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.49% (U.S. Bank) to 6.75% (Bank of America).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.49% (U.S. Bank) to 6.75% (Bank of America). FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.625% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.625% (U.S. Bank). VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 5.99% (Veterans United) to 6.5% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 5.99% (Veterans United) to 6.5% (U.S. Bank). 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 0 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 6.125% (U.S. Bank) to 6.375% (Wells Fargo).

The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's VA 30-Year Fixed went from 6.25% to 6.5% (+0.25); U.S. Bank's 15-Year Fixed went from 5.99% to 6.125% (+0.135); U.S. Bank's 30-Year Fixed went from 6.625% to 6.75% (+0.125).

Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 5.625% (AmeriSave) to 6.875% (Rocket Mortgage). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.625% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.875%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $325 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.

Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 0 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 17 higher, and 10 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed, up 0.365 points.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 5.99% (6.518% APR) and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.25% (6.119% APR).

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 4.77% (close of Thursday, September 3, per FRED), up 4 basis points from the prior week's last close. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind this week's posted-rate changes, and week-to-week drift of this size is routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows August 2026 inquiry volume 11% higher than July 2026's and 157% higher than August 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 76% of inquiries over the three months through August 2026, versus 43% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 39% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.