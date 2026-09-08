By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 8, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Anyone holding out for a cheaper mortgage this fall got the same answer Tuesday as last week: nothing. The eight lenders RateZip tracks left all 27 posted rates unchanged, and nationally the average 30-year fixed rate climbed to 6.71% in the week ending September 3, up from 6.66% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac's weekly survey.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

That stall is showing up in what homeowners are asking for. Over the three months through August, home-equity products — HELOCs plus reverse mortgages — drew 76% of the mortgage inquiries consumers submitted across RateZip's network, up from 43% in the same months a year earlier, according to RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index. Refinancing, which made up 39% of the mix a year ago, has shrunk to 2%. Overall inquiry volume in August ran 11% above July and 157% above August 2025.

The pattern lines up with the industry's numbers. The Mortgage Bankers Association's weekly survey showed refinance applications down 1% in the week ending August 28, even as total applications rose 0.8% on a seasonally adjusted basis and purchase applications gained 2%, RISMedia reported. The MBA's chief economist pointed to ample local inventory as supporting purchase volume.

Buyers are adapting, not retreating

Buyers, for their part, appear to be making peace with the rate environment rather than fleeing it. "Purchase demand has remained relatively stable indicating steady interest from buyers adapting to evolving market conditions," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement accompanying the survey.

Some of what they are adapting to is more choice. HousingWire reports that 2026 inventory growth has been the mildest of recent years as levels approach normal, though weekly pending home sales have slipped from growth to flat-to-slightly negative year over year, at 64,447 versus 65,168 a year earlier. On the new-construction side, Newsweek, citing Census Bureau data, reports 488,000 new homes were for sale in July — about 9.6 months of supply at a 607,000 annual sales pace — with the median new-home price down 0.9% from a year earlier.

Where the real difference is hiding

With no lender moving Tuesday, the number that stands out on the rate board is the distance between them. AmeriSave's posted 30-year fixed sits at 5.75%, while Rocket Mortgage's is 6.875% — a spread of 1.125 points that works out to about $293 a month on a $400,000 loan. On any given morning, that gap between lenders dwarfs the day-to-day movement of any one of them. The week's biggest single move in the tracked set was U.S. Bank's posted 15-year fixed, up 0.26 points.

The bond market offers little sign of a break. The 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks, closed at 4.77% on September 3, down 2 basis points on the day but up 10 basis points over the week, per FRED.

No relief penciled in for fall

Economists aren't promising a turn. "We don’t expect any real mortgage rate relief this fall, but if inflation isn’t tamed, the pain will be real," Jiayi Xu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement last week.

For now, the inquiries tell the story: refinancing has all but left the conversation, and the home itself has become the place borrowers are looking for money.

Today's posted rates: the full table

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.75% / 6.235% 4.875% / 5.679% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.25% / 6.681% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.875% / 7.167% 6.125% / 6.564% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.75% / 6.884% 6% / 6.252% — — 6.125% / 6.364% — 6.375% / 6.542% — U.S. Bank 6.75% / 6.919% 6.25% / 6.491% 6.49% / 6.706% 6.625% / 7.531% 6.5% / 6.867% 7% / 7.186% 6.5% / 6.617% — Bank of America 6.875% / 7.116% 6.125% / 6.519% 6.75% / 7.055% — — — 6.25% / 6.525% — Veterans United — — — — 5.99% / 6.448% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. The APR is the better cross-lender comparison; a figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Read more