By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 1, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Tuesday: U.S. Bank VA 30-Year Fixed to 6.5% (+0.25), AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed Refinance to 6.125% (+0.135), U.S. Bank 30-Year Fixed to 6.75% (+0.125), Bank of America 15-Year Fixed to 6.125% (+0.125), and 4 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.625% / 6.14% 4.75% / 5.563% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.25% / 6.681% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.875% / 7.154% 5.99% / 6.467% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.625% / 6.783% 5.875% / 6.129% — — 6.125% / 6.328% — 6.375% / 6.518% — U.S. Bank 6.75% / 6.906% (+0.125) 5.99% / 6.283% 6.49% / 6.682% (+0.115) 6.625% / 7.506% (+0.125) 6.5% / 6.842% (+0.25) 7% / 7.167% (+0.125) 6.25% / 6.474% (+0.125) — Bank of America 6.875% / 7.102% 6.125% / 6.464% (+0.125) 6.75% / 7.047% — — — 6.125% / 6.474% — Veterans United — — — — 5.99% / 6.436% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.125% (6.602% APR), +0.135 today and 15-year fixed at 5.25% (6.104% APR).

Today's increase is U.S. Bank's third in the past three weeks; its posted VA 30-Year Fixed is up 0.125 points over that stretch.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.625% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.875%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $325 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is AmeriSave's posted 30-Year Fixed Refinance, up 0.135 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.66% in the week ending August 27, 2026, up from 6.65% a week earlier. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.73% at its most recent close (Friday, August 28, per FRED), up 6 basis points from the prior close and down 1 basis point over the past week.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows August 2026 inquiry volume 11% higher than July 2026's and 157% higher than August 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 76% of inquiries over the three months through August 2026, versus 43% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 39% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

What's behind it — in others' reporting

The move above is RateZip's own data. The context below is drawn from public reporting and data sources, each linked — read the originals; they are the authority on the why.

At Jackson Hole on Aug 28, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said summer inflation readings, though better than expected, don't show meaningful improvement in underlying trends, and declined to give forward guidance on rate moves. (Federal Reserve Board, August 28, 2026)

NAHB's HMI survey shows builders' material costs rose a median 6.7% over the past year, with smaller builders hit hardest — a 9.1% median increase for those starting 5 or fewer homes versus 1.8% for builders with 100+ starts. (NAHB, August 26, 2026)

NAHB analysis of Q2 2026 Census data puts median new single-family home size at 2,185 sq ft, roughly flat quarter-over-quarter, with average size edging up as the upper end of the market outperforms weak entry-level demand. (NAHB Eye on Housing, August 26, 2026)

What people are saying

Mortgage rates changed little this week averaging 6.66%,

— Sam Khater, Chief Economist, Freddie Mac (statement, August 27, 2026)

Job gains should bring more buyers into the market, especially if mortgage rates stabilize or decline, though that impact takes time to show up,

— Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist, National Association of REALTORS® (statement, August 18, 2026)

Recently, borrowers have started asking about short fixed-term equity products, like a 10- or 15-year HELOAN. There has been more hesitation in home buyers who haven't signed a contract, as the Fed signals rate cuts are very unlikely. The volume of folks who want to tap their equity with a 2nd mortgage continues to increase week over week.

— Paul Knag, Principal Broker, RateZip (observed August 31, 2026)

The most common question I get is 'Is my credit OK for a HELOC?' Rates have been drifting up with no hope of dropping — this is causing people to give up. It's surprising how many people want shorter fixed terms and don't want the traditional interest-only product.

— LeeAnn Reynolds, licensed loan originator, RateZip (observed August 31, 2026)

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