By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 26, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of September 21–25, 2026 mostly higher: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 1 finished lower than they started it, 19 higher, and 7 unchanged. The week's largest move: Veterans United's posted VA 30-Year Fixed, up 0.5 points to 6.875%.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6.375% / 6.858% (+0.385) 5.5% / 6.334% (+0.25) — — — — — — New American Funding 6.75% / 6.866% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.375% / 6.806% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.99% / 7.889% (−0.26) 6.875% / 7.35% (+0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.527% (+0.375) 6.625% / 6.884% (+0.25) — — 6.75% / 6.986% (+0.25) — 6.875% / 6.869% (+0.125) — U.S. Bank 7.125% / 7.301% (+0.125) 6.5% / 6.795% (+0.01) 7.125% / 7.302% (+0.135) 7.25% / 8.145% (+0.125) 6.99% / 7.364% (+0.24) 7.25% / 7.425% 7.25% / 7.191% — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.632% (+0.125) 6.625% / 7.009% (+0.125) 7.375% / 7.683% (+0.25) — — — 6.625% / 6.79% (+0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 6.875% / 7.358% (+0.5) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of September 21–25, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

By product, across the lenders that post each one:

30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 4, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.375% (AmeriSave) to 7.375% (Wells Fargo).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 4, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.375% (AmeriSave) to 7.375% (Wells Fargo). 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 6.875% (Rocket Mortgage).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 6.875% (Rocket Mortgage). 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 7.125% (U.S. Bank) to 7.375% (Bank of America).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 7.125% (U.S. Bank) to 7.375% (Bank of America). FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 7.25% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 7.25% (U.S. Bank). VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.375% (New American Funding) to 6.99% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.375% (New American Funding) to 6.99% (U.S. Bank). 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 0 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.625% (Bank of America) to 7.25% (U.S. Bank).

The week's biggest lender moves: Veterans United's VA 30-Year Fixed went from 6.375% to 6.875% (+0.5); AmeriSave's 30-Year Fixed went from 5.99% to 6.375% (+0.385); Wells Fargo's 30-Year Fixed went from 7% to 7.375% (+0.375).

Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 5.875% (AmeriSave) to 7.375% (Rocket Mortgage). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1 points (AmeriSave at 6.375% vs Wells Fargo at 7.375%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $267 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.

Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 1 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 19 higher, and 7 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: Veterans United's VA 30-Year Fixed, up 0.5 points.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 6.75% (7.246% APR), +0.375 on the week and 15-year fixed ending the week at 6.125% (6.959% APR), +0.375 on the week.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 5.18% (close of Thursday, September 24, per FRED), up 17 basis points from the prior week's last close.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows August 2026 inquiry volume 11% higher than July 2026's and 157% higher than August 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 76% of inquiries over the three months through August 2026, versus 43% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 39% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.