By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 12, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of September 7–11, 2026 mostly higher: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 0 finished lower than they started it, 22 higher, and 5 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted 7/6 ARM, up 0.75 points to 7.25%.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.875% / 6.407% (+0.125) 4.99% / 5.845% (+0.115) — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.25% / 6.681% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.99% / 7.298% (+0.115) 6.25% / 6.712% (+0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.875% / 7.035% (+0.125) 6.125% / 6.379% (+0.125) — — 6.25% / 6.49% (+0.125) — 6.5% / 6.608% (+0.125) — U.S. Bank 6.875% / 7.053% (+0.125) 6.375% / 6.642% (+0.125) 6.875% / 7.058% (+0.385) 6.75% / 7.659% (+0.125) 6.625% / 6.994% (+0.125) 7.125% / 7.298% (+0.125) 7.25% / 7.056% (+0.75) — Bank of America 7.125% / 7.349% (+0.25) 6.375% / 6.753% (+0.25) 7% / 7.296% (+0.25) — — — 6.5% / 6.663% (+0.25) — Veterans United — — — — 6.25% / 6.715% (+0.26) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of September 7–11, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

By product, across the lenders that post each one:

30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 5.875% (AmeriSave) to 7.125% (Bank of America).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 5.875% (AmeriSave) to 7.125% (Bank of America). 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 4.99% (AmeriSave) to 6.375% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 4.99% (AmeriSave) to 6.375% (U.S. Bank). 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.875% (U.S. Bank) to 7% (Bank of America).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.875% (U.S. Bank) to 7% (Bank of America). FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.75% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.75% (U.S. Bank). VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.625% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.625% (U.S. Bank). 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 0 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Wells Fargo) to 7.25% (U.S. Bank).

The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM went from 6.5% to 7.25% (+0.75); U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed went from 6.49% to 6.875% (+0.385); Veterans United's VA 30-Year Fixed went from 5.99% to 6.25% (+0.26).

Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 5.75% (AmeriSave) to 7.125% (Bank of America). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.875% vs Bank of America at 7.125%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $329 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.

Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 0 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 22 higher, and 5 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM, up 1.125 points.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 6.25% (6.79% APR), +0.125 on the week and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.5% (6.37% APR), +0.125 on the week.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 4.95% (close of Thursday, September 10, per FRED), up 17 basis points from the prior week's last close.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows August 2026 inquiry volume 11% higher than July 2026's and 157% higher than August 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 76% of inquiries over the three months through August 2026, versus 43% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 39% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.