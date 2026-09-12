Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of September 7–11, 2026 mostly higher: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 0 finished lower than they started it, 22 higher, and 5 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted 7/6 ARM, up 0.75 points to 7.25%.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|5.875% / 6.407% (+0.125)
|4.99% / 5.845% (+0.115)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|6.625% / 6.74%
|6.125% / 6.316%
|—
|6.25% / 7.287%
|6.25% / 6.681%
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|6.99% / 7.298% (+0.115)
|6.25% / 6.712% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|6.875% / 7.035% (+0.125)
|6.125% / 6.379% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|6.25% / 6.49% (+0.125)
|—
|6.5% / 6.608% (+0.125)
|—
|U.S. Bank
|6.875% / 7.053% (+0.125)
|6.375% / 6.642% (+0.125)
|6.875% / 7.058% (+0.385)
|6.75% / 7.659% (+0.125)
|6.625% / 6.994% (+0.125)
|7.125% / 7.298% (+0.125)
|7.25% / 7.056% (+0.75)
|—
|Bank of America
|7.125% / 7.349% (+0.25)
|6.375% / 6.753% (+0.25)
|7% / 7.296% (+0.25)
|—
|—
|—
|6.5% / 6.663% (+0.25)
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.25% / 6.715% (+0.26)
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.75%
Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of September 7–11, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.
By product, across the lenders that post each one:
- 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 5.875% (AmeriSave) to 7.125% (Bank of America).
- 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 4.99% (AmeriSave) to 6.375% (U.S. Bank).
- 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.875% (U.S. Bank) to 7% (Bank of America).
- FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.75% (U.S. Bank).
- VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.625% (U.S. Bank).
- 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 0 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Wells Fargo) to 7.25% (U.S. Bank).
The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM went from 6.5% to 7.25% (+0.75); U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed went from 6.49% to 6.875% (+0.385); Veterans United's VA 30-Year Fixed went from 5.99% to 6.25% (+0.26).
Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 5.75% (AmeriSave) to 7.125% (Bank of America). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.875% vs Bank of America at 7.125%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $329 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.
Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 0 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 22 higher, and 5 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM, up 1.125 points.
AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 6.25% (6.79% APR), +0.125 on the week and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.5% (6.37% APR), +0.125 on the week.
In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 4.95% (close of Thursday, September 10, per FRED), up 17 basis points from the prior week's last close.
Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows August 2026 inquiry volume 11% higher than July 2026's and 157% higher than August 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 76% of inquiries over the three months through August 2026, versus 43% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 39% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.
RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.