Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of August 10–14, 2026 mostly lower: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 7 finished lower than they started it, 4 higher, and 16 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted 20-Year Fixed, down 0.25 points to 6.125%.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|5.5% / 5.992%
|4.625% / 5.467%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|6.625% / 6.74%
|6.125% / 6.316%
|—
|6.25% / 7.287% (+0.125)
|6.25% / 6.681% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|6.75% / 7.014%
|5.875% / 6.33%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|6.5% / 6.669%
|5.875% / 6.107% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|5.875% / 6.11% (−0.125)
|—
|6.25% / 6.465%
|—
|U.S. Bank
|6.49% / 6.666% (−0.135)
|5.875% / 6.139%
|6.125% / 6.332% (−0.25)
|6.5% / 7.398%
|6.25% / 6.608%
|6.875% / 7.03% (+0.125)
|6.125% / 6.41% (−0.125)
|—
|Bank of America
|6.75% / 6.978%
|5.875% / 6.266% (−0.125)
|6.5% / 6.817%
|—
|—
|—
|6% / 6.408% (−0.125)
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5.875% / 6.307%
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.75%
Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of August 10–14, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.
By product, across the lenders that post each one:
- 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 5; week-ending posted rates run from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 6.75% (Rocket Mortgage).
- 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 4; week-ending posted rates run from 4.625% (AmeriSave) to 6.125% (New American Funding).
- 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.125% (U.S. Bank) to 6.5% (Bank of America).
- FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.5% (U.S. Bank).
- VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 5.875% (Wells Fargo) to 6.25% (New American Funding).
- 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 2 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6% (Bank of America) to 6.25% (Wells Fargo).
The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed went from 6.375% to 6.125% (−0.25); U.S. Bank's 30-Year Fixed went from 6.625% to 6.49% (−0.135); Wells Fargo's 15-Year Fixed went from 5.75% to 5.875% (+0.125).
Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 6.75% (Rocket Mortgage). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.5% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.75%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $323 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.
Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 12 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 3 higher, and 12 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed, down 0.25 points.
AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 5.875% (6.388% APR) and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.125% (5.991% APR), −0.125 on the week.
In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 4.63% (close of Thursday, August 13, per FRED), down 2 basis points from the prior week's last close. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind this week's posted-rate changes, and week-to-week drift of this size is routine lender-level pricing.
Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows July 2026 inquiry volume 13% lower than June 2026's and 45% higher than July 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 77% of inquiries over the three months through July 2026, versus 25% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 46% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.
RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.