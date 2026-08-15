By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published August 15, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of August 10–14, 2026 mostly lower: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 7 finished lower than they started it, 4 higher, and 16 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted 20-Year Fixed, down 0.25 points to 6.125%.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.5% / 5.992% 4.625% / 5.467% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% (+0.125) 6.25% / 6.681% (+0.125) — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.75% / 7.014% 5.875% / 6.33% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.5% / 6.669% 5.875% / 6.107% (+0.125) — — 5.875% / 6.11% (−0.125) — 6.25% / 6.465% — U.S. Bank 6.49% / 6.666% (−0.135) 5.875% / 6.139% 6.125% / 6.332% (−0.25) 6.5% / 7.398% 6.25% / 6.608% 6.875% / 7.03% (+0.125) 6.125% / 6.41% (−0.125) — Bank of America 6.75% / 6.978% 5.875% / 6.266% (−0.125) 6.5% / 6.817% — — — 6% / 6.408% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 5.875% / 6.307% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of August 10–14, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.

By product, across the lenders that post each one:

30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 5; week-ending posted rates run from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 6.75% (Rocket Mortgage).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 5; week-ending posted rates run from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 6.75% (Rocket Mortgage). 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 4; week-ending posted rates run from 4.625% (AmeriSave) to 6.125% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 4; week-ending posted rates run from 4.625% (AmeriSave) to 6.125% (New American Funding). 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.125% (U.S. Bank) to 6.5% (Bank of America).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.125% (U.S. Bank) to 6.5% (Bank of America). FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.5% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.25% (New American Funding) to 6.5% (U.S. Bank). VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 5.875% (Wells Fargo) to 6.25% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 5.875% (Wells Fargo) to 6.25% (New American Funding). 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 2 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6% (Bank of America) to 6.25% (Wells Fargo).

The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed went from 6.375% to 6.125% (−0.25); U.S. Bank's 30-Year Fixed went from 6.625% to 6.49% (−0.135); Wells Fargo's 15-Year Fixed went from 5.75% to 5.875% (+0.125).

Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 6.75% (Rocket Mortgage). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.5% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.75%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $323 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.

Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 12 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 3 higher, and 12 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed, down 0.25 points.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 5.875% (6.388% APR) and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.125% (5.991% APR), −0.125 on the week.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 4.63% (close of Thursday, August 13, per FRED), down 2 basis points from the prior week's last close. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind this week's posted-rate changes, and week-to-week drift of this size is routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows July 2026 inquiry volume 13% lower than June 2026's and 45% higher than July 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 77% of inquiries over the three months through July 2026, versus 25% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 46% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.