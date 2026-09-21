Rates sit still, but borrowers have already changed what they're asking for

By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 21, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Nobody moved on Monday. All eight lenders RateZip tracks held every one of the 27 posted rates we follow exactly where they were Friday. But the stillness in the rate table hides how much the borrower side of the market has already rearranged itself.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

The clearest evidence is in what people are asking lenders for. RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index, built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network, shows home-equity products — HELOCs and reverse mortgages — drew 76% of inquiries over the three months through August 2026, up from 43% in the same months a year earlier. Refinance requests, over that same three-month stretch, collapsed from 39% of the mix to 2%. Total inquiry volume is not falling: August ran 11% above July and 157% above August 2025.

That is the shape of a market where homeowners have equity they want and a mortgage rate they don't want to give up.

What the rate picture actually looks like

Nationally, Freddie Mac's weekly survey put the average 30-year fixed at 6.95% in the week ending September 17, up from 6.76% a week earlier. Among the lenders we track, today's posted 30-year rates run from AmeriSave's 5.99% to Rocket Mortgage's 7.25% — a spread of 1.26 points, worth roughly $333 a month on a $400,000 loan. On any given morning, the distance between lenders is far larger than the distance any one of them travels in a day.

The bond market gave no signal of relief or pressure: the 10-year Treasury yield, which long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks, closed at 4.94% on Thursday, September 17, down a single basis point over the week.

Buyers, meanwhile, are stepping back. The MBA's weekly composite index of industry-wide application volume fell 4.1% for the week ending Sept. 11, a second straight weekly decline, according to Scotsman Guide, with refinance activity down sharply from a year earlier.

"Mortgage rates and home sales move in opposite directions, so it's not surprising to see a mild dip in home buying activity due to high mortgage rates," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of REALTORS®, in the trade group's August sales report.

Builders are feeling it too

The pullback is visible on the supply side. Builder confidence fell three points to 32 in September, its weakest reading since September 2025, the National Association of Home Builders reported; 66% of builders used sales incentives, the highest share since December, and 38% cut prices outright. Census data released a day later showed August building permits at a 1.394 million annual rate, down 2.7% from July.

The Federal Reserve is not, for now, pushing in the other direction. The FOMC voted 12-0 on September 16 to lift the federal funds target range a quarter point to 3.75%-4%, saying inflation remains elevated while activity expands at a solid pace.

Whether that eventually helps borrowers is the open question. "Over time, firmer Fed action could help steady the bond market and open the door to lower mortgage rates, but only if investors become more confident that inflation is coming under control," Sam Williamson, senior economist at First American, told Real Estate News.

Today's posted rates: the full table

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.99% / 6.491% 5.25% / 6.004% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.75% / 6.866% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.375% / 6.806% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.25% / 7.524% 6.75% / 7.45% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7% / 7.161% 6.375% / 6.611% — — 6.5% / 6.707% — 6.75% / 6.704% — U.S. Bank 7% / 7.185% 6.49% / 6.769% 6.99% / 7.196% 7.125% / 8.015% 6.75% / 7.142% 7.25% / 7.42% 7.25% / 7.106% — Bank of America 7.25% / 7.472% 6.5% / 6.896% 7.125% / 7.425% — — — 6.5% / 6.661% — Veterans United — — — — 6.375% / 6.843% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. The APR is the better cross-lender comparison; a figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

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