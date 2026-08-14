By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published August 14, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Friday: U.S. Bank 30-Year Fixed to 6.49% (−0.135), Wells Fargo 30-Year Fixed to 6.5% (−0.125), Bank of America 15-Year Fixed to 5.875% (−0.125), Bank of America 20-Year Fixed to 6.5% (−0.125), and 5 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.5% / 5.992% 4.625% / 5.467% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.25% / 7.287% 6.25% / 6.681% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.75% / 7.014% 5.875% / 6.33% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.5% / 6.669% (−0.125) 5.875% / 6.107% — — 5.875% / 6.11% (−0.125) — 6.25% / 6.465% — U.S. Bank 6.49% / 6.666% (−0.135) 5.875% / 6.139% 6.125% / 6.332% 6.5% / 7.398% (−0.125) 6.25% / 6.608% 6.875% / 7.03% 6.125% / 6.41% — Bank of America 6.75% / 6.978% 5.875% / 6.266% (−0.125) 6.5% / 6.817% (−0.125) — — — 6% / 6.408% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 5.875% / 6.307% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 5.875% (6.388% APR), −0.115 today and 15-year fixed at 5.125% (5.991% APR), −0.125 today.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.5% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.75%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $323 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is U.S. Bank's posted 20-Year Fixed, down 0.25 points.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.68% at its most recent close (Wednesday, August 12, per FRED), down 2 basis points from the prior close and up 5 basis points over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows July 2026 inquiry volume 13% lower than June 2026's and 45% higher than July 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 77% of inquiries over the three months through July 2026, versus 25% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 46% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.