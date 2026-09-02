Home value movers, September 2026: Florida cities take 6 of the 10 biggest declines; New Orleans leads gains

By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published September 2, 2026 at 3:38 p.m. ET

RateZip's Home Value Movers, September 2026 edition: between the August 1, 2026 baseline and the September 1, 2026 refresh, median tracked home values fell 1.5% in Palm Bay, FL and 0.7% in New Port Richey, FL, while New Orleans, LA (+4.7%) and Pittsburgh, PA (+3.8%) posted the largest gains.

In RateZip's tracked markets, 6 of the 10 largest city-level declines are in Florida, led by Palm Bay, FL at −1.5%. The gains side of the table is spread across 7 states (Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Delaware, Missouri and Illinois), led by New Orleans, LA at +4.7%. Even within Florida the picture splits: Miami posted one of the 10 largest gains (+3.2%).

The 10 biggest declines

# City Median change 1 Palm Bay, FL −1.5% 2 New Port Richey, FL −0.7% 3 Huntsville, AL −0.6% 4 Palm Coast, FL −0.5% 5 Glendale, AZ −0.4% 6 Homestead, FL −0.4% 7 Ocala, FL −0.3% 8 Portland, OR −0.3% 9 Dayton, OH −0.2% 10 Lehigh Acres, FL −0.2%

The 10 biggest gains

# City Median change 1 New Orleans, LA +4.7% 2 Pittsburgh, PA +3.8% 3 Abilene, TX +3.6% 4 Miami, FL +3.2% 5 Fort Lauderdale, FL +2.8% 6 Wilmington, DE +2.7% 7 Cape Coral, FL +2.7% 8 Kansas City, MO +2.5% 9 Chicago, IL +2.5% 10 Boca Raton, FL +2.5%

Figures are the median percent change in estimated home value across the properties RateZip tracks in each city, matched property-by-property between the August 1, 2026 baseline and the September 1, 2026 refresh. A city is ranked only when it has a sufficient tracked-property sample (30+ homes); 101 cities qualified this edition.

Homes bought since 2022

Across every city RateZip tracks, the median home last purchased in 2022 or later is now +5.9% versus its recorded purchase price, and 30% of those homes carry an estimated value below what their owners paid.

By city, ranked from the weakest median outcome for 2022-and-later buyers: median change versus purchase price, and the share of those homes now valued below it:

# City Median vs. purchase Valued below purchase 1 Atlanta, GA −11.0% 75% 2 Little Rock, AR −6.7% 57% 3 Jonesboro, GA −5.7% 65% 4 Fort Myers, FL −4.7% 67% 5 Kissimmee, FL −3.9% 64% 6 Colorado Springs, CO −3.4% 73% 7 Phoenix, AZ −3.1% 66% 8 Bradenton, FL −3.0% 66% 9 Lawrenceville, GA −2.1% 66% 10 Denver, CO −2.0% 61%

Cohort figures cover properties whose last arms-length purchase closed on or after January 1, 2022, each read at its most recent valuation observation between July 23, 2026 and September 1, 2026; the same 30+ homes floor applies to every published figure.

About this edition

The September 2026 edition of Home Value Movers compares RateZip's August 1, 2026 and September 1, 2026 valuation refreshes, a 31-day window, from county-record and valuation data across the properties we track. The series refreshes monthly.

The full tables, methodology and each month's update live on RateZip's Home Value Movers data page. For what borrowers are doing about it, including which products they ask for and where, see the Mortgage Demand Index.