By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published August 5, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Wednesday: AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed to 5.5% (−0.125), Rocket Mortgage 30-Year Fixed to 6.75% (−0.125), Bank of America 30-Year Fixed to 6.75% (−0.125), AmeriSave 15-Year Fixed to 4.625% (−0.125), and 8 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.5% / 5.999% (−0.125) 4.625% / 5.472% (−0.125) — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.125% / 7.16% 6.125% / 6.552% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.75% / 7.039% (−0.125) 5.875% / 6.35% (−0.115) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.625% / 6.758% 5.875% / 6.126% — — 6% / 6.213% — 6.25% / 6.476% (−0.125) — U.S. Bank 6.625% / 6.787% 5.99% / 6.225% 6.49% / 6.671% 6.625% / 7.485% 6.375% / 6.743% 6.875% / 7.025% 6.25% / 6.48% (−0.125) — Bank of America 6.75% / 6.998% (−0.125) 6% / 6.391% (−0.125) 6.625% / 6.944% (−0.125) — — — 6.125% / 6.478% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 5.875% / 6.341% (−0.115) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 5.875% (6.398% APR), −0.115 today and 15-year fixed at 5.25% (6.04% APR).

Today's cut is AmeriSave's second in the past three weeks; its posted 30-Year Fixed is down 0.125 points over that stretch.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.5% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.75%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $323 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is AmeriSave's posted 15-Year Fixed Refinance, down 0.625 points.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.70% at its most recent close (Monday, August 3, per FRED), down 5 basis points from the prior close and up 5 basis points over the past week.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows July 2026 inquiry volume 13% lower than June 2026's and 45% higher than July 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 77% of inquiries over the three months through July 2026, versus 25% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 46% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.