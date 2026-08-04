Posted rates moved on Tuesday: AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed Refinance to 5.99% (−0.135), Rocket Mortgage 30-Year Fixed to 6.875% (+0.125), U.S. Bank FHA 30-Year Fixed to 6.625% (+0.125), U.S. Bank Jumbo 30-Year Fixed to 6.875% (+0.125). The full table and the 30-day trend are below.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|5.625% / 6.111%
|4.75% / 5.55%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|6.625% / 6.74%
|6.125% / 6.316%
|—
|6.125% / 7.16%
|6.125% / 6.552%
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|6.875% / 7.141% (+0.125)
|5.99% / 6.447%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|6.625% / 6.782%
|5.875% / 6.146%
|—
|—
|6% / 6.225%
|—
|6.375% / 6.505%
|—
|U.S. Bank
|6.625% / 6.807%
|5.99% / 6.246%
|6.49% / 6.7%
|6.625% / 7.495% (+0.125)
|6.375% / 6.752%
|6.875% / 7.033% (+0.125)
|6.375% / 6.533%
|—
|Bank of America
|6.875% / 7.1%
|6.125% / 6.476%
|6.75% / 7.043%
|—
|—
|—
|6.25% / 6.513%
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5.99% / 6.448%
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.75%
Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.
AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 5.99% (6.516% APR), −0.135 today and 15-year fixed at 5.25% (6.095% APR).
The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.625% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.875%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $325 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.
Over the past week the biggest move in the set is AmeriSave's posted 30-Year Fixed, up 0.125 points.
In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.75% at its most recent close (Friday, July 31, per FRED), up 7 basis points from the prior close and up 6 basis points over the past week.
Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows July 2026 inquiry volume 13% lower than June 2026's and 45% higher than July 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 77% of inquiries over the three months through July 2026, versus 25% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 46% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.