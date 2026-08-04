By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published August 4, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Tuesday: AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed Refinance to 5.99% (−0.135), Rocket Mortgage 30-Year Fixed to 6.875% (+0.125), U.S. Bank FHA 30-Year Fixed to 6.625% (+0.125), U.S. Bank Jumbo 30-Year Fixed to 6.875% (+0.125). The full table and the 30-day trend are below.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.625% / 6.111% 4.75% / 5.55% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.125% / 7.16% 6.125% / 6.552% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.875% / 7.141% (+0.125) 5.99% / 6.447% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.625% / 6.782% 5.875% / 6.146% — — 6% / 6.225% — 6.375% / 6.505% — U.S. Bank 6.625% / 6.807% 5.99% / 6.246% 6.49% / 6.7% 6.625% / 7.495% (+0.125) 6.375% / 6.752% 6.875% / 7.033% (+0.125) 6.375% / 6.533% — Bank of America 6.875% / 7.1% 6.125% / 6.476% 6.75% / 7.043% — — — 6.25% / 6.513% — Veterans United — — — — 5.99% / 6.448% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 5.99% (6.516% APR), −0.135 today and 15-year fixed at 5.25% (6.095% APR).

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.625% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.875%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $325 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is AmeriSave's posted 30-Year Fixed, up 0.125 points.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.75% at its most recent close (Friday, July 31, per FRED), up 7 basis points from the prior close and up 6 basis points over the past week.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows July 2026 inquiry volume 13% lower than June 2026's and 45% higher than July 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 77% of inquiries over the three months through July 2026, versus 25% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 46% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.