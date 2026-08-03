RateZip's Home Value Movers, August 2026 edition: between the July 23, 2026 baseline and the August 1, 2026 refresh, median tracked home values fell 5.1% in Lehigh Acres, FL and 3.5% in St. Petersburg, FL, while Spokane, WA (+1.0%) and West Palm Beach, FL (+1.0%) posted the largest gains.
In RateZip's tracked markets, 9 of the 10 largest city-level declines are in Florida, led by Lehigh Acres, FL at −5.1%. The gains side of the table is spread across 9 states — Washington, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Nebraska, Oregon, Alabama, Missouri and Louisiana — led by Spokane, WA at +1.0%. Even within Florida the picture splits: West Palm Beach posted one of the 10 largest gains (+1.0%).
The 10 biggest declines
|#
|City
|Median change
|1
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|−5.1%
|2
|St. Petersburg, FL
|−3.5%
|3
|Cape Coral, FL
|−3.1%
|4
|Hialeah, FL
|−2.6%
|5
|Sarasota, FL
|−2.5%
|6
|El Paso, TX
|−2.3%
|7
|Miami, FL
|−2.3%
|8
|Fort Myers, FL
|−2.2%
|9
|Pensacola, FL
|−2.0%
|10
|Orlando, FL
|−1.8%
The 10 biggest gains
|#
|City
|Median change
|1
|Spokane, WA
|+1.0%
|2
|West Palm Beach, FL
|+1.0%
|3
|Rockford, IL
|+0.9%
|4
|Cincinnati, OH
|+0.7%
|5
|Lincoln, NE
|+0.6%
|6
|Portland, OR
|+0.5%
|7
|Mobile, AL
|+0.5%
|8
|St. Louis, MO
|+0.5%
|9
|Baton Rouge, LA
|+0.4%
|10
|Huntsville, AL
|+0.3%
Figures are the median percent change in estimated home value across the properties RateZip tracks in each city, matched property-by-property between the July 23, 2026 baseline and the August 1, 2026 refresh. A city is ranked only when it has a sufficient tracked-property sample (30+ homes); 101 cities qualified this edition.
About this edition
This is the launch edition of Home Value Movers, and its comparison window is 9 days — the July 23, 2026 baseline to the August 1, 2026 refresh — so the figures describe a short-window move in tracked valuations, not a full month of change. The series refreshes monthly from RateZip's county-record and valuation data across the properties we track; future editions will compare full month-over-month snapshots.
The full tables, methodology and each month's update live on RateZip's Home Value Movers data page. For what borrowers are doing about it — which products they ask for, and where — see the Mortgage Demand Index.