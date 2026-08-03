By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published August 3, 2026 at 6:38 a.m. ET

RateZip's Home Value Movers, August 2026 edition: between the July 23, 2026 baseline and the August 1, 2026 refresh, median tracked home values fell 5.1% in Lehigh Acres, FL and 3.5% in St. Petersburg, FL, while Spokane, WA (+1.0%) and West Palm Beach, FL (+1.0%) posted the largest gains.

In RateZip's tracked markets, 9 of the 10 largest city-level declines are in Florida, led by Lehigh Acres, FL at −5.1%. The gains side of the table is spread across 9 states — Washington, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Nebraska, Oregon, Alabama, Missouri and Louisiana — led by Spokane, WA at +1.0%. Even within Florida the picture splits: West Palm Beach posted one of the 10 largest gains (+1.0%).

The 10 biggest declines

# City Median change 1 Lehigh Acres, FL −5.1% 2 St. Petersburg, FL −3.5% 3 Cape Coral, FL −3.1% 4 Hialeah, FL −2.6% 5 Sarasota, FL −2.5% 6 El Paso, TX −2.3% 7 Miami, FL −2.3% 8 Fort Myers, FL −2.2% 9 Pensacola, FL −2.0% 10 Orlando, FL −1.8%

The 10 biggest gains

# City Median change 1 Spokane, WA +1.0% 2 West Palm Beach, FL +1.0% 3 Rockford, IL +0.9% 4 Cincinnati, OH +0.7% 5 Lincoln, NE +0.6% 6 Portland, OR +0.5% 7 Mobile, AL +0.5% 8 St. Louis, MO +0.5% 9 Baton Rouge, LA +0.4% 10 Huntsville, AL +0.3%

Figures are the median percent change in estimated home value across the properties RateZip tracks in each city, matched property-by-property between the July 23, 2026 baseline and the August 1, 2026 refresh. A city is ranked only when it has a sufficient tracked-property sample (30+ homes); 101 cities qualified this edition.

About this edition

This is the launch edition of Home Value Movers, and its comparison window is 9 days — the July 23, 2026 baseline to the August 1, 2026 refresh — so the figures describe a short-window move in tracked valuations, not a full month of change. The series refreshes monthly from RateZip's county-record and valuation data across the properties we track; future editions will compare full month-over-month snapshots.

The full tables, methodology and each month's update live on RateZip's Home Value Movers data page. For what borrowers are doing about it — which products they ask for, and where — see the Mortgage Demand Index.