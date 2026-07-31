Posted rates moved on Friday: AmeriSave 15-Year Fixed Refinance to 5.25% (−0.625), AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed to 5.625% (+0.125), U.S. Bank FHA 30-Year Fixed to 6.5% (+0.125), Wells Fargo 7/6 ARM to 6.25% (−0.125), and 3 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|5.625% / 6.097% (+0.125)
|4.75% / 5.529%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|6.625% / 6.74%
|6.125% / 6.316%
|—
|6.125% / 7.16%
|6.125% / 6.552%
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|6.75% / 7.052%
|5.99% / 6.447%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|6.625% / 6.758%
|5.875% / 6.129%
|—
|—
|6% / 6.213%
|—
|6.25% / 6.477% (−0.125)
|—
|U.S. Bank
|6.625% / 6.781%
|5.99% / 6.227%
|6.375% / 6.611% (−0.115)
|6.5% / 7.4% (+0.125)
|6.375% / 6.732%
|6.75% / 6.926%
|6.25% / 6.485%
|—
|Bank of America
|6.875% / 7.087%
|6% / 6.395%
|6.625% / 6.931%
|—
|—
|—
|6.125% / 6.485% (−0.125)
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5.875% / 6.341% (−0.115)
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.75%
Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.
AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 5.99% (6.5% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.25% (6.081% APR), −0.625 today.
The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.625% vs Bank of America at 6.875%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $325 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.
In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.67% at its most recent close (Wednesday, July 29, per FRED), up 6 basis points from the prior close and unchanged over the past week.
Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows June 2026 inquiry volume 71% higher than May 2026's and 35% lower than June 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 81% of inquiries over the three months through June 2026, versus 17% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 49% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.