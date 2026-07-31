By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published July 31, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Friday: AmeriSave 15-Year Fixed Refinance to 5.25% (−0.625), AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed to 5.625% (+0.125), U.S. Bank FHA 30-Year Fixed to 6.5% (+0.125), Wells Fargo 7/6 ARM to 6.25% (−0.125), and 3 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.625% / 6.097% (+0.125) 4.75% / 5.529% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.125% / 7.16% 6.125% / 6.552% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.75% / 7.052% 5.99% / 6.447% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.625% / 6.758% 5.875% / 6.129% — — 6% / 6.213% — 6.25% / 6.477% (−0.125) — U.S. Bank 6.625% / 6.781% 5.99% / 6.227% 6.375% / 6.611% (−0.115) 6.5% / 7.4% (+0.125) 6.375% / 6.732% 6.75% / 6.926% 6.25% / 6.485% — Bank of America 6.875% / 7.087% 6% / 6.395% 6.625% / 6.931% — — — 6.125% / 6.485% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 5.875% / 6.341% (−0.115) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 5.99% (6.5% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.25% (6.081% APR), −0.625 today.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.625% vs Bank of America at 6.875%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $325 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.67% at its most recent close (Wednesday, July 29, per FRED), up 6 basis points from the prior close and unchanged over the past week.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows June 2026 inquiry volume 71% higher than May 2026's and 35% lower than June 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 81% of inquiries over the three months through June 2026, versus 17% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 49% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.