By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published July 30, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

The 8 lenders RateZip tracks left all 27 posted rates we follow unchanged on Thursday — the table below shows where every posted product stands, and the week-over-week read follows it.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.5% / 6.002% 4.75% / 5.527% — — — — — — New American Funding 6.625% / 6.74% 6.125% / 6.316% — 6.125% / 7.16% 6.125% / 6.552% — — — Rocket Mortgage 6.75% / 7.052% 5.99% / 6.426% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 6.625% / 6.758% 5.875% / 6.148% — — 6% / 6.213% — 6.375% / 6.506% — U.S. Bank 6.625% / 6.79% 5.99% / 6.241% 6.49% / 6.673% 6.375% / 7.266% 6.375% / 6.75% 6.75% / 6.917% 6.25% / 6.486% — Bank of America 6.875% / 7.091% 6% / 6.389% 6.625% / 6.937% — — — 6.25% / 6.519% — Veterans United — — — — 5.99% / 6.425% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 6.75% / 6.75%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 5.99% (6.484% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.875% (6.415% APR).

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.375 points (AmeriSave at 5.5% vs Bank of America at 6.875%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $357 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.61% at its most recent close (Tuesday, July 28, per FRED), down 4 basis points from the prior close and down 2 basis points over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows June 2026 inquiry volume 71% higher than May 2026's and 35% lower than June 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 81% of inquiries over the three months through June 2026, versus 17% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 49% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.