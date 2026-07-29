By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published July 29, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Rocket Mortgage lowered its posted 30-Year Fixed rate 0.125 points to 6.75% on Wednesday, while the other lenders RateZip tracks left their published rates unchanged.

Lender Product Today Day change AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed 5.5% (5.989% APR) — New American Funding 30-Year Fixed 6.625% (6.74% APR) — Rocket Mortgage 30-Year Fixed 6.75% (7.039% APR) −0.125 FourLeaf Federal Credit Union HELOC (variable) 6.75% (6.75% APR) —

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages. Posted rates reflect each lender's assumptions about credit, points, and loan size — the APR shown alongside is the better cross-lender comparison.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 5.5% vs Rocket Mortgage at 6.75%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $323 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

For a borrower financing $400,000, today's 0.125-point move at Rocket Mortgage is worth about $33 a month. Real money over thirty years — but not by itself a reason to rush a decision that should turn on the house and the household.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index tracks which products equity-tapping and purchase demand are rotating toward — see the latest reading.