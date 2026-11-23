By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published November 23, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Buying your first home is stressful enough without sabotaging your own mortgage. Yet the same handful of mistakes keep showing up, year after year, and most of them have nothing to do with bad luck.

Some cost you thousands of dollars. Others can delay closing or sink the loan in the final week. Almost all of them are avoidable.

Here are the 10 we see most often, and what to do instead.