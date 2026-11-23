The mistake: Going with the first lender you talk to, often the one your agent recommended, without comparing offers.
Rates and fees vary between lenders, even for the same borrower on the same day. Small differences add up. Take a $320,000, 30-year fixed loan at 7.28%, Freddie Mac's average for the week ending November 20, 2026. Getting a rate half a point lower, 6.78%, saves about $108 a month, or roughly $38,700 over the full term.
Do this instead: Get Loan Estimates from at least three lenders and compare the rate, APR and total fees side by side. Credit scoring models generally treat multiple mortgage inquiries within a short window (typically 14 to 45 days, depending on the model) as a single inquiry.
Example uses principal and interest only and is for illustration. Your rate and payment will depend on your credit, down payment, loan type and other factors.