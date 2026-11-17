By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published November 17, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET · Updated November 17, 2026 at 11:55 a.m. ET

Choosing between a 15-year and a 30-year fixed mortgage looks like a simple rate decision. It isn't. The rate gap between the two is usually well under one percentage point, yet the difference in total interest can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The monthly payment gap, meanwhile, is smaller than many buyers expect.

To put numbers on it, we used Freddie Mac's average rates for the week ending October 29, 2026, via FRED: 7.24% for a 30-year fixed and 6.60% for a 15-year fixed.

How to read the figures: they are hypothetical illustrations, not quotes or offers. Each one assumes a $350,000 loan and shows principal and interest only. They leave out property taxes, homeowners insurance, mortgage insurance, HOA dues and closing costs. Your rate will depend on your credit, down payment, loan size and lender.

30-year fixed 15-year fixed Rate (Freddie Mac avg., 10/29/2026) 7.24% 6.60% Monthly principal and interest about $2,385 about $3,068 Total interest over the loan about $508,700 about $202,300 Balance left after 5 years about $330,300 about $269,000 Balance left after 10 years about $302,000 about $156,400

Myth 1: "The 15-year saves money because the rate is lower"

The lower rate helps, but it is the smaller part of the story. Most of the savings come from borrowing the money for half as long.

In our example the rate gap is 0.64 percentage points. The interest gap is about $306,000. On the 30-year loan you would pay more in interest than you borrowed. On the 15-year loan, interest comes to a little over half the loan amount.

Even at the same rate, a 15-year loan would cost far less in total interest, simply because the balance shrinks so much faster.

Myth 2: "A 15-year payment is about double the 30-year payment"

Cutting the term in half does not double the payment. In our example the 15-year payment is about $683 a month higher, or roughly 29% more, not twice as much.

That is because every payment covers interest first. On a 30-year loan, about $2,112 of the first $2,385 payment is interest. On the 15-year loan, about $1,925 of the first payment is interest, and the rest goes to principal. The 15-year payment mostly adds principal, not new cost.

That said, $683 a month is real money. Whether it fits depends on the rest of your budget, not on the rate.

Myth 3: "You can just make extra payments on a 30-year and get the same result"

You can get close, but not all the way. If you took the 30-year loan in our example and paid the 15-year amount of about $3,068 every month, you would pay it off in about 16 years, with total interest of about $244,500. That is roughly $42,000 more than the 15-year loan, because you are still paying the higher 30-year rate.

The trade-off is flexibility. With the 30-year loan, the extra payment is optional. If money gets tight, you can drop back to the required $2,385. With a 15-year loan, the higher payment is required every month. Prepaying also takes discipline. Many people who plan to pay extra stop after a few months. Before you prepay, check that your loan has no prepayment penalty and ask your servicer to apply extra money to principal.

Myth 4: "Equity builds about the same on both loans for the first few years"

It doesn't. After five years in our example, the 15-year borrower owes about $61,000 less than the 30-year borrower. After 10 years, the gap is about $146,000.

That equity matters if you plan to sell, refinance or borrow against your home later. More equity can mean more cash at closing when you sell, and a lower loan-to-value ratio if you want a home equity loan or HELOC.

Myth 5: "The 15-year is always the smarter choice"

A shorter loan costs less in total, but that doesn't make it right for everyone. A 30-year loan can make more sense if:

The higher payment would leave you without an emergency fund.

You carry higher-rate debt, such as credit cards, that should be paid off first.

You aren't yet getting your full employer retirement match.

Your income is irregular, and a lower required payment protects you in lean months.

The lower payment is what lets you qualify for the home you need.

A 15-year loan tends to fit buyers with stable income, healthy savings and a goal of owning the home outright by a certain date, such as retirement.

The bottom line

The 15-year mortgage wins on total interest and equity, mostly because of the shorter term, not the lower rate. The 30-year mortgage wins on monthly flexibility. Before you choose, compare both loans side by side with real quotes, and look at the monthly payment against your whole budget, not just the rate.

What the experts say

"Borrowers compare only the rate," says Zion Chen, a mortgage loan officer with OrangePath Financial Inc. (NMLS #2869394). "The required payment is much higher because the balance is repaid in half the time, and that higher payment also raises the debt-to-income ratio, which can lower the price range a buyer qualifies for." If you go with a 30-year and plan to prepay, Chen suggests "automating a fixed extra amount and confirming with the servicer that it is applied to principal."

Jeff Ostrowski, housing market analyst at Bankrate, argues the 30-year's extra interest isn't automatically a bad trade. "If you take the lower payment of the 30-year loan and direct the extra cash toward retirement savings, chances are you'll be better off in the long run than if you had taken the 15-year mortgage and not directed extra cash toward investments," he says. For older borrowers, he adds, "the 15-year loan can be a good tool for paying off the loan either before retirement or early in retirement."

This article is for educational purposes only and isn't financial advice. Loan requirements vary by lender and loan program.

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