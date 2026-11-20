By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 20, 2026 at 12:02 p.m. ET

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 7.28% in Freddie Mac's weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey released November 19, 2026, up 0.17 percentage point (17 basis points) from 7.11% a week earlier. The increase ends a run of four straight weekly declines. The 15-year fixed average was 6.66%, up 0.21 percentage point (21 basis points) from 6.45% a week earlier.

This week's Freddie Mac averages

Loan type This week Last week Change 30-year fixed 7.28% 7.11% +0.17 15-year fixed 6.66% 6.45% +0.21

Freddie Mac weekly averages released November 19, 2026, compared with the previous week's release. Change is in percentage points.

What the change means for a monthly payment

For a $400,000 30-year fixed loan, monthly principal and interest at 7.28% is $2,736.85, compared with $2,690.83 at last week's 7.11%, a difference of $46.02 a month (higher), or about $552 over a year. This is an illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: it uses the same loan amount and term at both rates and excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs.

What lenders were posting

RateZip also tracks the rates lenders post on their own sites. This morning, 7 tracked lenders posted a 30-year fixed rate, ranging from 6% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding), a spread of 1.5 percentage points. Against each lender's own posted rate a week earlier, 2 were higher, 0 lower and 5 unchanged. Posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit score, down payment, points and fees, so they are not directly comparable with one another or with the survey average.

How to read these numbers

Freddie Mac's figure is a national weekly average of mortgage interest rates. It is not an APR and not a rate quote for any individual borrower. The lender rates above are what each lender advertised on its own site, collected by RateZip each weekday. How RateZip collects and reports rates is explained in our rate methodology. Every tracked lender's rate and APR for today is in today's mortgage rate report.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.