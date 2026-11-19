6 Warning Signs You Are "House Poor" (And How to Fix It)

By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published November 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Buying a home is supposed to build wealth. But when the monthly cost of owning it eats most of your paycheck, the house can start to own you. That squeeze has a name: being "house poor."

House poor doesn't mean you can't make the payment. Many house-poor homeowners never miss one. It means the payment, plus taxes, insurance and upkeep, leaves so little room that one surprise bill could knock the whole budget over.

Here are six warning signs, and what you can do about each one.

1. Housing takes more than 35% of your gross income

A common lender guideline, often called the 28/36 rule, says housing costs should stay around 28% of gross monthly income, and all debt payments combined around 36%. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development considers a household "cost burdened" when housing costs top 30% of income.

If your housing costs are above 35% of what you earn before taxes, you are past every one of those benchmarks.

Run the math: add up your mortgage principal and interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance, mortgage insurance and any HOA dues. Divide by your gross monthly income.

Gross annual income Gross monthly income 28% guideline 35% warning line $60,000 $5,000 $1,400 $1,750 $90,000 $7,500 $2,100 $2,625 $120,000 $10,000 $2,800 $3,500

Illustrative figures only. Gross income is before taxes and deductions, so your take-home share going to housing will be noticeably higher.

2. There's nothing left for an emergency fund after the monthly payment

This is the clearest sign of all. If your checking account is close to zero by the time the next mortgage payment is due, you have no cushion for a job loss, a medical bill or a broken water heater.

Common guidance is to keep three to six months of essential expenses in savings. For a house-poor household, even one month can feel out of reach.

3. You're putting everyday expenses on credit cards

When groceries, gas or utilities go on a credit card you can't pay off in full, the housing payment is effectively being financed with high-interest debt. Card balances that grow month after month, even slowly, are a sign your budget doesn't balance without borrowing.

4. You're putting off repairs and maintenance

Homes cost money to keep up, even when nothing is "wrong." A common rule of thumb is to budget 1% to 2% of the home's value each year for maintenance. On a $350,000 home, that's $3,500 to $7,000 a year.

If you're ignoring a leaking roof, a failing furnace or overdue servicing because there's no money for it, small problems can turn into expensive ones.

5. Retirement and other savings have stopped

Pausing your 401(k) contributions, skipping an employer match or dipping into savings to cover monthly bills are signs the house is crowding out your long-term goals. Missing an employer match is especially costly, because it's money you never get back.

6. A tax or insurance increase would break your budget

Your mortgage rate may be fixed, but your payment isn't. Property tax reassessments and homeowners insurance premiums can rise, and if you pay them through escrow, your monthly payment rises with them. If an escrow notice showing a higher payment would force you to cut essentials, you're running with no margin.

How to fix it

There's no single fix, and some options cost money up front. Weigh them against your own numbers.

Cut the costs around the mortgage.

Shop your homeowners insurance. Get quotes from several insurers, compare deductibles and check for discounts like bundling or a new roof.

Get quotes from several insurers, compare deductibles and check for discounts like bundling or a new roof. Check your property tax assessment. If your home's assessed value seems high compared with similar homes nearby, most local governments have an appeal process. Look up your county's deadline.

If your home's assessed value seems high compared with similar homes nearby, most local governments have an appeal process. Look up your county's deadline. Remove private mortgage insurance. On a conventional loan, you can generally ask your lender to cancel PMI once your balance reaches 80% of the home's original value. It must end automatically at 78% if you're current on payments, under the federal Homeowners Protection Act.

Lower the payment itself.

Refinance , if current rates are meaningfully below your rate. Compare the closing costs to the monthly savings to see how long it takes to break even. A longer term lowers the payment but usually raises total interest.

, if current rates are meaningfully below your rate. Compare the closing costs to the monthly savings to see how long it takes to break even. A longer term lowers the payment but usually raises total interest. Ask about a recast. Some lenders will recalculate your payment after you make a large lump-sum payment toward principal, often for a small fee. The rate and term stay the same.

Bring in more income.

Rent out a room, a basement unit or a parking space, if your local rules and HOA allow it.

Use side income specifically to build the emergency fund first.

Rebuild the cushion, then the budget.

Set an automatic transfer to savings on payday, even a small one, so the emergency fund grows before anything else gets spent.

Stop adding new card balances before trying to pay down old ones.

Consider a bigger change, if the numbers never work. Selling and moving somewhere less expensive is a hard decision, but it can be the right one. If housing costs will stay above your limit even after cutting everything else, a smaller payment may do more for your finances than any other fix.

The bottom line

Being house poor is about margin, not just the size of the payment. If housing takes more than about 35% of your gross income, or you have no emergency fund left after paying it, those are signals to act now, before a surprise expense forces the issue.

This article is for general information only and isn't financial advice. Consider talking with a financial planner or HUD-approved housing counselor about your situation.