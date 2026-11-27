By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 27, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

A slight dip in the national mortgage benchmark offers minimal relief for homebuyers shopping in today's market. Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.21% in the week ending November 25, down from 7.28% a week earlier. In a hypothetical payment illustration for a $400,000 30-year fixed loan on the same amount and term, monthly principal and interest drops from $2,736.85 to $2,717.86, a difference of $18.99. That calculation excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs, and the benchmark is an interest-rate average rather than an APR or personalized quote.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Even so, some shoppers are adjusting their loan choices. Overall mortgage application activity rose 6.1% week over week for the week ending November 20, according to Mortgage Bankers Association figures reported by RealEstateNews.com, with adjustable-rate mortgages reaching 11.5% of applications, the highest share in more than a year. MBA Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist Joel Kan noted in the same RealEstateNews.com report that more borrowers relied on ARM loans for lower monthly payments. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's November Beige Book reported that residential real estate activity weakened as affordability challenges suppressed demand, while construction activity declined amid higher borrowing and construction costs.

How today's posted rates compare with market benchmarks

Advertised lender quotes span a wide range around the weekly survey. In RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations for November 27, 30-year fixed posted interest rates ran from 6% at AmeriSave (6.56% APR) to 7.5% at New American Funding (7.599% APR), with U.S. Bank at 6.99% (7.155% APR) and Wells Fargo at 7.125% (7.288% APR). Posted 7/6 ARM rates on the same day stood at 6.375% at U.S. Bank (6.671% APR) and 6.5% at Wells Fargo (6.705% APR). Those postings reflect each lender's own credit, point, fee, loan-size and eligibility assumptions rather than matched offers for one borrower, and they capture single-day quotes rather than Freddie Mac's weekly national average. In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 4.91% on Tuesday, November 24, down 1 basis point from the prior close and 19 basis points over the past week. Those series track different instruments and observation windows. The comparison does not establish a causal relationship.

Inflation data and the Federal Reserve outlook

Fresh October inflation data frames the broader rate backdrop. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the PCE price index for October increased 0.3% from the preceding month and 3.8% from one year ago. Excluding food and energy, the index posted the same monthly gain and rose 3.3% from a year earlier.

Policymakers have already flagged that persistence. In a November 20 speech, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cook said U.S. economic growth is strong and accelerating while the labor market remains solid, adding that inflation has stood well above the Fed's 2% target for 67 months.

Looking ahead to December, that inflation trend remains front and center for borrowers. Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said in a RISMedia report, "Inflation continues to exceed the Fed’s target raising expectations for a December Fed rate hike, placing a floor under interest rates, including mortgage rates."

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 6.625% / 6.75% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.125% / 7.436% 6.375% / 6.84% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.125% / 7.288% 6.375% / 6.632% — — 6.5% / 6.72% — 6.5% / 6.705% — U.S. Bank 6.99% / 7.155% 6.375% / 6.639% 6.625% / 6.803% 7.125% / 8.027% 6.75% / 7.137% 7.25% / 7.421% 6.375% / 6.671% — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.603% 6.5% / 6.884% 7.125% / 7.439% — — — 6.375% / 6.699% — Veterans United — — — — 6.375% / 6.832% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 27, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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