By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 26, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Homebuyers heading into the Thanksgiving holiday got a slight break on borrowing costs, with the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate slipping to 7.21% in the week ending November 25, 2026, down from 7.28% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. On a hypothetical $400,000 30-year fixed loan, that weekly move puts monthly principal and interest at $2,717.86, down $18.99 from $2,736.85 the prior week, excluding taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The survey tracks an interest-rate average rather than an APR or personalized quote, and the illustration does not represent an actual borrower's offer.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

"Mortgage rates moved back down this week, offering modest relief for prospective homebuyers heading into the Thanksgiving holiday," Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in Newsweek. Buyers weighing that pullback are still looking at elevated inflation data: on Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the October PCE price index increased 3.8 percent from a year earlier, while the index excluding food and energy rose 3.3 percent.

Why lender quotes look different from the weekly average

For a shopper moving from that weekly national average to live rate sheets, advertised pricing can look very different. In RateZip's tracking on November 26, 2026, posted 30-year fixed rates ran from AmeriSave at 6% (6.56% APR) and Tomo Mortgage at 6.625% (6.75% APR), down 0.125 percentage points from its previous reading, to Wells Fargo at 7.125% (7.288% APR) and New American Funding at 7.5% (7.599% APR). At the same time, the 10-year Treasury yield—the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks—closed at 4.91% on Tuesday, November 24, down 1 basis point from the prior close and 19 basis points over the past week, according to FRED. Placed side by side, the figures show that individual lender quotes can sit well below or above a national survey benchmark even as Treasury yields ease, and the gap between a lender's interest rate and its APR—noticeably wider on AmeriSave's quote than on New American Funding's—reflects how differently upfront points and fees can be built into advertised pricing. These readings cover different dates, products and populations, and posted offers rely on separate lender assumptions for credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility, so they are not matched quotes or verified savings. The comparison does not establish a causal relationship.

A higher conforming ceiling for 2027 buyers

For buyers shopping for higher-priced homes, another shift arrives with the new year. On November 24, U.S. Federal Housing (FHFA) announced that the 2027 conforming loan limit for one-unit properties Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can acquire will rise by $22,650 from 2026 to $855,400 across most of the United States, according to the FHFA news release. That higher cap lets buyers finance larger balances under mortgages Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can acquire—a distinction that shows up in RateZip's tracking for U.S. Bank, where the posted 30-year fixed rate stood at 6.99% (7.155% APR) alongside a 7.25% posted rate (7.421% APR) on its jumbo 30-year fixed, though each loan carries its own underwriting and fee assumptions. Together with this week's modest dip in national averages, the 2027 ceiling gives buyers planning purchases near the top of the conforming tier a concrete marker as they weigh rate quotes and loan terms heading into next year.

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 6.625% / 6.75% (−0.125) — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.125% / 7.436% 6.375% / 6.84% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.125% / 7.288% 6.375% / 6.632% — — 6.5% / 6.72% — 6.5% / 6.705% — U.S. Bank 6.99% / 7.155% 6.375% / 6.639% (−0.115) 6.625% / 6.803% 7.125% / 8.027% 6.75% / 7.137% (−0.125) 7.25% / 7.421% 6.375% / 6.671% (−0.125) — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.603% 6.5% / 6.884% 7.125% / 7.439% (−0.125) — — — 6.375% / 6.699% — Veterans United — — — — 6.375% / 6.832% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 26, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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