By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 25, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Homebuyers are returning to the mortgage market even as borrowing costs remain above 7% and inflation stays elevated. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the PCE price index for October increased 3.8 percent from the same month one year ago, while the index excluding food and energy increased 3.3 percent. Alongside that release, the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 7.28% in the week ending November 19, 2026, up from 7.11% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac's weekly survey. In a hypothetical principal-and-interest illustration on a $400,000 30-year fixed loan — excluding taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs — that increase lifts the monthly payment from $2,690.83 to $2,736.85, a difference of $46.02.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Still, buyer demand picked up last week. Total mortgage applications rose 6.1% in the week ending November 20, 2026, as seasonally adjusted purchase applications jumped 10% to their strongest weekly pace since September, according to Mortgage Bankers Association figures reported by United States Real Estate Investor. "While mortgage rates increased slightly on a weekly average basis, rates declined over the course of the week, which likely spurred purchase application activity," said Joel Kan, MBA's Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist, in the same report.

How posted lender rates compare with market benchmarks

Shoppers checking lender websites on November 25 can encounter rates that look different from last week's survey average. In RateZip's tracking of posted 30-year fixed rates on Wednesday, U.S. Bank sat at 6.99% (7.176% APR), down 0.135 percentage points from its previous reading, while Rocket Mortgage (7.436% APR) and Wells Fargo (7.301% APR) both posted 7.125%, each down 0.125 percentage points from its previous reading. Other tracked 30-year fixed quotes ranged from AmeriSave at 6% (6.56% APR) to New American Funding at 7.5% (7.599% APR), with no prior-reading change available for those lenders. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield closed at 4.92% on Monday, November 23, unchanged from the prior close and down 20 basis points over the past week. Comparing Wednesday's posted lender rates with Monday's Treasury close and last week's Freddie Mac average highlights how individual lender quotes can diverge from lagging weekly surveys and bond benchmarks. The comparison does not establish a causal relationship.

Even on the same day, posted lender quotes are not matched offers available to a single borrower. Lenders base advertised rates on different assumptions for credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility, and the gap between an interest rate and its APR reflects those upfront costs. Freddie Mac's weekly figure is a national interest-rate average rather than an APR or a personalized quote, so an individual borrower's offered rate can differ from both the survey average and any advertised rate.

Whether last week's pickup in purchase applications carries into stronger closed sales remains an open question. Following two consecutive months of record-low pending contracts cited by the National Association of REALTORS, chief economist Lawrence Yun wrote in a post reported by Deseret News that the numbers "point to very sluggish fourth-quarter home sales closings, and annual existing-home sales could be the lowest since the mid-1990s."

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 6.75% / 6.87% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.125% / 7.436% (−0.125) 6.375% / 6.84% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.125% / 7.301% (−0.125) 6.375% / 6.652% (−0.125) — — 6.5% / 6.732% (−0.125) — 6.5% / 6.729% (−0.125) — U.S. Bank 6.99% / 7.176% (−0.135) 6.49% / 6.731% 6.625% / 6.847% (−0.25) 7.125% / 8.028% 6.875% / 7.276% (−0.115) 7.25% / 7.437% (−0.125) 6.5% / 6.731% (−0.25) — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.618% 6.5% / 6.891% (−0.125) 7.25% / 7.528% (+0.125) — — — 6.375% / 6.711% — Veterans United — — — — 6.375% / 6.832% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 25, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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