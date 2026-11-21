By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 21, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted mortgage rates at the 9 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of November 16–20, 2026 mostly lower: of the 28 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 8 finished lower than they started it, 0 higher, and 20 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted 30-Year Fixed, down 0.125 points to 7.25%.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 7% / 7.118% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.375% / 7.678% 6.5% / 6.988% (−0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.527% 6.625% / 6.863% (−0.125) — — 6.625% / 6.871% (−0.125) — 6.75% / 6.824% — U.S. Bank 7.25% / 7.428% (−0.125) 6.75% / 7.008% 6.99% / 7.194% 7.25% / 8.155% 7.125% / 7.505% 7.5% / 7.658% 7.125% / 7.075% (−0.125) — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.742% 6.625% / 7.005% (−0.125) 7.375% / 7.654% — — — 6.5% / 6.799% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 6.5% / 6.96% (−0.125) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of November 16–20, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

By product, across the lenders that post each one:

30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 7 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 6; week-ending posted rates run from 6% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 7 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 6; week-ending posted rates run from 6% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding). 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 3 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 5.25% (AmeriSave) to 7% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 3 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 5.25% (AmeriSave) to 7% (New American Funding). 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 6.99% (U.S. Bank) to 7.375% (Bank of America).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 6.99% (U.S. Bank) to 7.375% (Bank of America). FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 7.25% (New American Funding) to 7.25% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 7.25% (New American Funding) to 7.25% (New American Funding). VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 2 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Veterans United) to 7.25% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 2 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Veterans United) to 7.25% (New American Funding). 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 2 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Bank of America) to 7.125% (U.S. Bank).

The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's 30-Year Fixed went from 7.375% to 7.25% (−0.125); Rocket Mortgage's 15-Year Fixed went from 6.625% to 6.5% (−0.125); Wells Fargo's 15-Year Fixed went from 6.75% to 6.625% (−0.125).

Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 6% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.5 points (AmeriSave at 6% vs New American Funding at 7.5%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $399 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.

Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 4 of the 28 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 5 higher, and 19 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: Rocket Mortgage's 30-Year Fixed, up 0.125 points.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 6.5% (7.032% APR) and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.75% (6.672% APR).

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 5.04% (close of Thursday, November 19, per FRED), down 11 basis points from the prior week's last close.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows October 2026 inquiry volume 7% higher than September 2026's and 15% higher than October 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 95% of inquiries over the three months through October 2026, versus 74% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 5% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.