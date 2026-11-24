By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 24, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Shoppers facing higher borrowing costs are seeing more concessions from new-home builders. More than two-thirds of U.S. builders — 68% — relied on sales incentives in November, marking 20 straight months at or above the 60% threshold and a post-Covid peak, according to the National Association of Home Builders Housing Market Index survey. Price reductions also reached a post-Covid peak in the same survey, with 46% of builders trimming asking prices by an average of 6%, the eighth consecutive month at that average discount.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

That shift comes alongside higher national borrowing benchmarks. Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.28% in the week ending November 19, 2026, up from 7.11% a week earlier, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data. In a hypothetical principal-and-interest illustration on a $400,000 30-year fixed loan, monthly payments would be $2,736.85 at 7.28% compared with $2,690.83 at 7.11% — $46.02 higher — excluding taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The survey is an interest-rate average rather than an APR or personalized quote, and it does not establish any individual borrower's offered or locked rate.

How posted lender rates compare with market benchmarks

Individual lender quotes on Tuesday spanned a wide band around that weekly benchmark. In RateZip's November 24 tracking, posted 30-year fixed interest rates ranged from AmeriSave's 6% (6.56% APR) to New American Funding's 7.5% (7.599% APR), with Tomo Mortgage at 6.75% (6.894% APR). In the broader bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — closed Friday, November 20, at 4.92%, down 12 basis points from the prior close and down 23 basis points over the past week, according to FRED. Putting those figures side by side shows why a weekly national average differs from advertised offers: lenders set posted rates using different assumptions for credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility, so the gap between them is not a set of matched borrower offers or verified savings. The three series also measure different populations on different clocks — a weekly survey average, Tuesday lender postings and Friday's bond-market close — so aligning them illustrates the backdrop without establishing that one movement determined another.

Policy signals and what buyers face next

Borrowers watching for relief also face a central bank weighing fresh inflation risks. Speaking on November 19, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson pointed out that U.S. inflation sat above the Fed's 2 percent goal even before the latest jump in energy prices, according to remarks published by the Federal Reserve. Policymakers would need to respond more forcefully if inflation expectations start to drift, he noted in the same speech, whereas contained price pressures would leave room to focus on potential weakness in the job market.

For house hunters, that mix of elevated borrowing costs and policy uncertainty arrives during a quiet stretch for real estate. "That is a tough backdrop for mortgage rates heading into what is already a seasonally slow stretch for the housing market," Anthony Smith, senior economist at Realtor.com, said in a Real Estate News report. Even so, Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, pointed to a possible floor for buyer activity, saying in an MPA market update, "October could mark the low point in contract signings for this housing cycle, as mortgage rates appear to have topped out."

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 6.75% / 6.894% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.25% / 7.537% 6.375% / 6.86% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.25% / 7.401% 6.5% / 6.757% — — 6.625% / 6.846% — 6.625% / 6.783% — U.S. Bank 7.125% / 7.287% 6.49% / 6.77% 6.875% / 7.082% 7.125% / 8.047% (−0.125) 6.99% / 7.392% 7.375% / 7.53% 6.75% / 6.86% (+0.125) — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.625% 6.625% / 6.989% 7.125% / 7.454% (−0.125) — — — 6.375% / 6.726% — Veterans United — — — — 6.375% / 6.855% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 24, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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