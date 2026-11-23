By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 23, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

The national average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 7.28% in the week ending November 19, up from 7.11% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac's weekly survey. For someone pricing a home purchase or a refinance, the practical question is what a move like that does to a monthly bill.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Take a hypothetical $400,000 30-year fixed loan. At the new average, monthly principal and interest come to $2,736.85, compared with $2,690.83 at the prior week's average. The difference is $46.02 more every month. The illustration leaves out taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. It also uses an average interest rate, so it is not an APR or a quote for any particular borrower.

Home prices are the other half of affordability, and they are measured separately. Compass chief economist Mike Simonsen said national pending-sale prices are down 1.7% from a year ago and MLS median sale prices are down 0.8% year over year, Real Estate News reported.

The bond market moved the other way

The 10-year Treasury yield is the benchmark that long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks. It closed at 5.04% on Thursday, November 19, according to FRED. That was down 3 basis points from the prior close and down 6 basis points over the past week. The comparison does not establish a causal relationship. What it shows is that over roughly the same week, the bond yield ended lower while the survey average rose, so the two benchmarks shoppers hear about did not move together.

Where posted rates sit against the average

Advertised rates are a separate measure again. In RateZip's tracking on Monday, November 23, posted 30-year fixed rates ran from AmeriSave's 6% to New American Funding's 7.5%. That range brackets Freddie Mac's 7.28% average, but the numbers mean different things. Freddie Mac reports an average. Each posted rate reflects one lender's own assumptions about credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility. The gap between the lowest and highest postings is therefore not a savings figure available to any single borrower.

A Fed meeting ahead

The next scheduled test is the Federal Reserve's meeting next month. At midday on Nov. 19, CME Group's FedWatch tool pointed heavily toward a 25-basis-point increase at that meeting and gave a 50-basis-point move roughly a 6% likelihood, according to Real Estate News.

"That is a tough backdrop for mortgage rates heading into what is already a seasonally slow stretch for the housing market," said Anthony Smith, senior economist at Realtor.com, according to Real Estate News.

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 6.75% / 6.899% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.25% / 7.537% 6.375% / 6.86% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.25% / 7.414% 6.5% / 6.757% — — 6.625% / 6.846% — 6.625% / 6.758% — U.S. Bank 7.125% / 7.294% 6.49% / 6.773% 6.875% / 7.094% 7.25% / 8.125% 6.99% / 7.396% 7.375% / 7.53% 6.625% / 6.796% — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.632% 6.625% / 7.021% 7.25% / 7.537% — — — 6.375% / 6.706% — Veterans United — — — — 6.375% / 6.855% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 23, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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