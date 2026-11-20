By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 20, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Friday: Rocket Mortgage 15-Year Fixed to 6.5% (−0.125), U.S. Bank 15-Year Fixed to 6.75% (+0.125), Bank of America 20-Year Fixed to 7.375% (+0.125), Wells Fargo VA 30-Year Fixed to 6.625% (−0.125).

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 7% / 7.118% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.375% / 7.678% 6.5% / 6.988% (−0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.527% 6.625% / 6.863% — — 6.625% / 6.871% (−0.125) — 6.75% / 6.824% — U.S. Bank 7.25% / 7.428% 6.75% / 7.008% (+0.125) 6.99% / 7.194% 7.25% / 8.155% 7.125% / 7.505% 7.5% / 7.658% 7.125% / 7.075% — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.742% 6.625% / 7.005% 7.375% / 7.654% (+0.125) — — — 6.5% / 6.799% — Veterans United — — — — 6.5% / 6.96% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 20, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.5% (7.032% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.75% (6.672% APR).

Today's cut is Rocket Mortgage's fourth in the past three weeks; its posted 15-Year Fixed is down 0 points over that stretch.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.5 points (AmeriSave at 6% vs Bank of America at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $399 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is Rocket Mortgage's posted 30-Year Fixed, up 0.125 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.28% in the week ending November 19, 2026, up from 7.11% a week earlier. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.28% has monthly principal and interest of $2,736.85, compared with $2,690.83 at 7.11%, a difference of $46.02 (higher). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 5.07% at its most recent close (Wednesday, November 18, per FRED), down 3 basis points from the prior close and up 9 basis points over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows October 2026 inquiry volume 7% higher than September 2026's and 15% higher than October 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 95% of inquiries over the three months through October 2026, versus 74% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 5% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

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