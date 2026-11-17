By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 17, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET · Updated November 17, 2026 at 5:46 p.m. ET

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate slipped to 7.11% in the week ending November 12, down from 7.18% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac's weekly survey. Here is what that small drop looks like in a hypothetical example: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at the new average has monthly principal and interest of $2,690.83, which is $18.91 less than at the prior week's average. The illustration excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs, and it is not any borrower's quote.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 7% / 7.117% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.375% / 7.692% 6.625% / 7.116% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.553% 6.75% / 6.988% — — 6.75% / 6.986% — 6.75% / 6.849% — U.S. Bank 7.375% / 7.516% 6.75% / 7.016% 6.99% / 7.224% 7.25% / 8.168% 7.125% / 7.518% 7.5% / 7.673% 7.25% / 7.15% — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.753% 6.75% / 7.133% 7.375% / 7.672% — — — 6.625% / 6.851% — Veterans United — — — — 6.625% / 7.077% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 17, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

That is modest relief, and at least one economist who tracks buyers says it has not changed their posture. Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant said rates had reached their lowest point since late September but were still almost a full percentage point higher than a year ago, RISMedia reported. "While rates have declined for three weeks in a row, homebuyers are still holding back," she said in a statement.

What the average looks like once a buyer starts shopping

A weekly survey average is not the number a shopper sees on a lender's website. In RateZip's tracking on November 17, lenders' posted 30-year fixed rates ran from 6% at AmeriSave to 7.5% at Bank of America and New American Funding, with APRs ranging from 6.56% to 7.753%. Freddie Mac's 7.11% survey average falls within that range of posted rates.

Each lender sets its posted rate on its own assumptions about credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility, so those figures are not comparable offers to a single borrower. What the range does show is that advertised rates can land on either side of the headline average, as they did on November 17, which is why a small move in the survey may look different from what a buyer encounters.

Applications rose but still trail last year

Application data show more activity, though not a return to last year's pace. Total mortgage applications rose 6.2% in the week ending Nov. 6 from the week before, and purchase applications climbed 8% on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to HousingWire's report on the MBA data. Even after that weekly gain, MBA economist Joel Kan said both purchase and refinance applications were still well below year-ago levels, HousingWire reported.

A Fed official sees near-term strain on housing

Whether that weekly pickup builds into more than a blip, a Federal Reserve official is not offering housing much comfort. Boston Fed President Susan Collins told Bloomberg that the newest inflation figures had moved her projections away from where they stood in September and that the Fed may need to take a firmer stance, Scotsman Guide reported Nov. 13. She conceded that the firmer financial conditions she sees as necessary to bring inflation down are likely to be a drag on the housing market in the short run, the same Scotsman Guide report said.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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