Posted mortgage rates at the 9 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of November 9–13, 2026 mostly higher: of the 28 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 0 finished lower than they started it, 23 higher, and 5 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted 7/6 ARM, up 0.75 points to 7.125%.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|6% / 6.56% (+0.125)
|5.25% / 6.085% (+0.26)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tomo Mortgage
|7% / 7.086% (+0.25)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|7.5% / 7.599%
|7% / 7.195%
|—
|7.25% / 8.305%
|7.25% / 7.708%
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|7.25% / 7.564% (+0.125)
|6.5% / 6.988% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|7.375% / 7.553% (+0.375)
|6.75% / 6.988% (+0.375)
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.973% (+0.25)
|—
|6.75% / 6.862% (+0.25)
|—
|U.S. Bank
|7.125% / 7.308% (+0.135)
|6.75% / 6.998% (+0.375)
|6.875% / 7.11% (+0.385)
|7.25% / 8.133% (+0.25)
|7.125% / 7.484% (+0.375)
|7.375% / 7.551% (+0.125)
|7.125% / 7.062% (+0.75)
|—
|Bank of America
|7.5% / 7.719% (+0.25)
|6.75% / 7.115% (+0.25)
|7.25% / 7.564% (+0.25)
|—
|—
|—
|6.625% / 6.855% (+0.375)
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.5% / 6.949% (+0.25)
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7% / 7%
Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of November 9–13, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.
By product, across the lenders that post each one:
- 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 7 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 6, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding).
- 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 5, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 5.25% (AmeriSave) to 7% (New American Funding).
- 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.875% (U.S. Bank) to 7.25% (Bank of America).
- FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 7.25% (New American Funding) to 7.25% (New American Funding).
- VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Veterans United) to 7.25% (New American Funding).
- 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 0 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 3, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.625% (Bank of America) to 7.125% (U.S. Bank).
The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM went from 6.375% to 7.125% (+0.75); U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed went from 6.49% to 6.875% (+0.385); Wells Fargo's 30-Year Fixed went from 7% to 7.375% (+0.375).
Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 5.875% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.5 points (AmeriSave at 6% vs New American Funding at 7.5%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $399 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.
Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 0 of the 28 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 23 higher, and 5 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM, up 0.625 points.
AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 6.5% (7.032% APR), +0.25 on the week and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.75% (6.672% APR), +0.125 on the week.
In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 5.10% (close of Thursday, November 12, per FRED), up 24 basis points from the prior week's last close.
Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows October 2026 inquiry volume 7% higher than September 2026's and 15% higher than October 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 95% of inquiries over the three months through October 2026, versus 74% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 5% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.
RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.