By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 16, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

The 9 lenders RateZip tracks left all 28 posted rates we follow unchanged on Monday.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.5% (7.032% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.75% (6.672% APR).

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.5 points (AmeriSave at 6% vs Bank of America at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $399 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is U.S. Bank's posted 7/6 ARM, up 0.875 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.11% in the week ending November 12, 2026, down from 7.18% a week earlier. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.11% has monthly principal and interest of $2,690.83, compared with $2,709.74 at 7.18%, a difference of $18.91 (lower). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 5.10% at its most recent close (Thursday, November 12, per FRED), up 12 basis points from the prior close and up 26 basis points over the past week.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows October 2026 inquiry volume 7% higher than September 2026's and 15% higher than October 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 95% of inquiries over the three months through October 2026, versus 74% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 5% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

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