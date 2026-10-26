By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 26, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

The 8 lenders RateZip tracks left all 27 posted rates we follow unchanged on Monday — the table below shows where every posted product stands, and the week-over-week read follows it.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.99% / 6.516% 5.25% / 6.046% — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.375% / 7.652% 6.625% / 7.116% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.25% / 7.414% 6.625% / 6.883% — — 6.625% / 6.859% — 6.625% / 6.77% — U.S. Bank 7.125% / 7.297% 6.49% / 6.784% 6.625% / 6.842% 7.25% / 8.14% 7% / 7.402% 7.25% / 7.429% 6.5% / 6.738% — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.622% 6.75% / 7.113% 7.25% / 7.546% — — — 6.375% / 6.733% — Veterans United — — — — 6.625% / 7.041% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.375% (6.904% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.75% (6.606% APR).

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.51 points (AmeriSave at 5.99% vs New American Funding at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $401 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is U.S. Bank's posted 7/6 ARM, down 0.625 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.32% in the week ending October 22, 2026, down from 7.40% a week earlier. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.32% has monthly principal and interest of $2,747.72, compared with $2,769.52 at 7.40%, a difference of $21.80 (lower). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.96% at its most recent close (Thursday, October 22, per FRED), down 17 basis points from the prior close and down 14 basis points over the past week.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

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