Mortgage rates dipped this week, but most mortgage borrowers still have little reason to refinance, MBA says

By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 24, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

The national average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 7.32% in the week ending October 22, down from 7.40% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac's weekly survey. For borrowers who already have a mortgage, the Mortgage Bankers Association sees weak motivation to refinance while market rates hover around 7%, according to the MBA's October 19 Chart of the Week.

The MBA said in the same forecast that the incentive is weak because only 23% of borrowers hold rates above 6%. As a result, it expects refinance originations to decrease 17% to $571 billion in 2027, according to that forecast.

Inquiries on RateZip's own network point the same way. Refinance made up 1% of the mortgage inquiries consumers submitted across RateZip's network in the three months through September 2026, down from 11% in the same months a year earlier, according to RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index. Those figures cover only inquiries on RateZip's network, not all shoppers or applications. They run parallel to the MBA's finding and do not explain it.

What the dip is worth on paper

This is a hypothetical illustration, not an actual borrower or offer. A $400,000 30-year fixed loan at the latest survey average carries monthly principal and interest of $2,747.72. At the prior week's average, the same loan costs $2,769.52, a difference of $21.80 a month. The figures exclude taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The survey also reports an average interest rate, not an APR or a personalized quote.

Posted rates and the bond market

The 10-year Treasury yield is the benchmark that long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks. It closed Thursday, October 22, at 4.96%, down 13 basis points from the prior week's last close, according to FRED data. RateZip's tracking shows two lenders' posted 30-year fixed rates falling between October 19 and October 23. Rocket Mortgage's fell 0.125 percentage points to 7.25%, just under the survey average. AmeriSave's fell 0.26 points to a posted 5.99%, with a 6.526% APR, well below that average. The other four tracked 30-year fixed products did not change over the same window: New American Funding at 7.5%, Wells Fargo and Bank of America at 7.375%, and U.S. Bank at 7.25%. Each lender sets its posted rates using its own assumptions about credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility. These are not matched offers to one borrower, which is why advertised rates can sit well above or below the survey's headline average.

The next test

In the same October 19 forecast, the MBA projects that mortgage and Treasury rates will ease from their recent highs but stay above the path it had forecast earlier. The group described that path as a drag on lending volume through the end of 2026 and into 2027. It also warned that geopolitical or financial-market shocks could upset the outlook.

For homeowners comparing their own rate with the market, and for buyers watching their payment, the next marker has a fixed date. Nicole Rueth, senior vice president at CrossCountry Mortgage, said in comments published October 21: "The Fed meets Oct. 28, and that is the next real test. Until then, expect rates to stay in this narrow band."

Posted mortgage rates: October 19–23, 2026

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 5.99% / 6.526% (−0.26) 5.25% / 6.039% — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.25% / 7.564% (−0.125) 6.625% / 7.095% (−0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.514% 6.625% / 6.904% — — 6.75% / 6.973% — 6.625% / 6.795% (−0.125) — U.S. Bank 7.25% / 7.415% 6.75% / 6.992% 6.99% / 7.177% 7.25% / 8.149% (−0.375) 7.125% / 7.488% 7.375% / 7.537% 6.875% / 6.941% (−0.25) — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.631% 6.75% / 7.139% 7.25% / 7.565% — — — 6.5% / 6.781% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 6.875% / 7.261% (+0.375) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week. Parentheses show the change from its first to last reading that week; a dash means no stored observation for that product in this reporting week. These advertised rates use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions and are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

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