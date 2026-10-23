Posted rates moved on Friday: U.S. Bank FHA 30-Year Fixed to 7.25% (−0.5), Veterans United VA 30-Year Fixed to 6.875% (+0.25), U.S. Bank 7/6 ARM to 6.875% (−0.25), AmeriSave 30-Year Fixed to 5.99% (−0.135), and 8 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.
Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|5.99% / 6.526% (−0.135)
|5.25% / 6.039%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|7.5% / 7.599%
|7% / 7.195%
|—
|7.25% / 8.305%
|7.25% / 7.708%
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|7.25% / 7.564% (−0.125)
|6.625% / 7.095% (−0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|7.375% / 7.514%
|6.625% / 6.904% (−0.125)
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.973%
|—
|6.625% / 6.795% (−0.125)
|—
|U.S. Bank
|7.25% / 7.415%
|6.75% / 6.992%
|6.99% / 7.177%
|7.25% / 8.149% (−0.5)
|7.125% / 7.488%
|7.375% / 7.537%
|6.875% / 6.941% (−0.25)
|—
|Bank of America
|7.375% / 7.631% (−0.125)
|6.75% / 7.139% (−0.125)
|7.25% / 7.565%
|—
|—
|—
|6.5% / 6.781%
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.875% / 7.261% (+0.25)
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7% / 7%
Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.
AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.375% (6.911% APR), −0.125 today and 15-year fixed at 5.75% (6.607% APR), −0.125 today.
Today's cut is U.S. Bank's third in the past three weeks; its posted FHA 30-Year Fixed is down 0.5 points over that stretch.
The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.51 points (AmeriSave at 5.99% vs New American Funding at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $401 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.
Over the past week the biggest move in the set is Veterans United's posted VA 30-Year Fixed, up 0.375 points.
Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.32% in the week ending October 22, 2026, down from 7.40% a week earlier. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.32% has monthly principal and interest of $2,747.72, compared with $2,769.52 at 7.40%, a difference of $21.80 (lower). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.
In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 5.13% at its most recent close (Wednesday, October 21, per FRED), up 1 basis point from the prior close and down 6 basis points over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.
Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.