By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 19, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Buyers looking at new construction this month are meeting builders more willing to discount than at any point since the pandemic. Nearly half of builders, 46%, lowered prices in November, a post-Covid high, NAHB's monthly builder survey found. The average cut held at 6% for an eighth straight month. More than two in three builders, 68%, were also offering sales incentives.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Builders' own outlook has sunk too. Their confidence in the market for new single-family homes slid four points to 25 on the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, the trade group said on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The gauge has not been that weak since April 2012.

For a buyer considering one of those discounted homes, the average rate on the loan is still above 7%. Freddie Mac's weekly survey put the average 30-year fixed rate at 7.11% for the week ending Nov. 12, slightly lower than the previous week's 7.18%. On Thursday, Nov. 19, lenders' advertised 30-year fixed rates in RateZip's tracking ran from 6% at AmeriSave to 7.5% at New American Funding and Bank of America, with Rocket Mortgage and Wells Fargo at 7.375% and U.S. Bank at 7.25%. The national average falls within that spread, but the low end is not a like-for-like price. AmeriSave posted a 6.56% APR alongside its 6% rate, and each lender sets its posted rates using its own assumptions about credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility. Freddie Mac's figure is an average interest rate, not an APR or a quote, so neither number shows what a particular buyer would be offered.

The weekly decline in the average is small in dollar terms. In a hypothetical illustration, not an actual borrower or offer, a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at the newer average comes to $2,690.83 a month in principal and interest. At the prior week's average it would be $2,709.74, a difference of $18.91 a month. Those figures exclude taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs.

"While rates have declined for three weeks in a row, homebuyers are still holding back," Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant said in a statement, RISMedia reported on Nov. 12. Sturtevant also noted that rates had fallen to their lowest level since late September but were still close to a full percentage point above where they stood a year earlier, according to RISMedia.

Today's posted mortgage rates

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 7% / 7.087% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.375% / 7.692% 6.625% / 7.116% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.527% 6.625% / 6.883% (−0.125) — — 6.75% / 6.973% — 6.75% / 6.824% — U.S. Bank 7.25% / 7.428% (−0.125) 6.625% / 6.918% (−0.125) 6.99% / 7.193% (−0.135) 7.25% / 8.15% (−0.5) 7.125% / 7.501% 7.5% / 7.662% 7.125% / 7.075% (−0.125) — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.742% 6.625% / 7.017% (−0.125) 7.25% / 7.577% (−0.125) — — — 6.5% / 6.794% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 6.5% / 6.972% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations, as of 9:50 a.m. ET on November 19, 2026. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR; parentheses show the change from the prior stored day. A dash means no same-day observation for that product. Lenders use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions. These advertised rates are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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