By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 29, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Thursday: Wells Fargo 15-Year Fixed to 6.5% (−0.125), U.S. Bank 15-Year Fixed to 6.5% (−0.125), Veterans United VA 30-Year Fixed to 6.5% (−0.125).

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.5% (7.024% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.75% (6.668% APR).

Today's cut is Wells Fargo's third in the past three weeks; its posted 15-Year Fixed is down 0.25 points over that stretch.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.51 points (AmeriSave at 5.99% vs New American Funding at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $401 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is U.S. Bank's posted FHA 30-Year Fixed, down 0.5 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.32% in the week ending October 22, 2026, down from 7.40% a week earlier. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.32% has monthly principal and interest of $2,747.72, compared with $2,769.52 at 7.40%, a difference of $21.80 (lower). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.99% at its most recent close (Tuesday, October 27, per FRED), down 1 basis point from the prior close and down 13 basis points over the past week.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

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