By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 21, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET · Updated October 21, 2026 at 1:02 p.m. ET

In RateZip's 9:50 a.m. ET snapshot, AmeriSave cut its posted 15-year rate to 5.25% (6.126% APR) Wednesday, while Rocket Mortgage and Wells Fargo raised theirs to 6.875% (7.329% APR) and 6.75% (6.989% APR). Mortgage pricing continues its successful campaign against simplicity.

Across tracked lenders, 30-year fixed rates ranged from 6.25% to 7.50%; APRs ranged from 6.746% to 7.793%. Pricing assumptions differ.

The bond backdrop is mixed: in the Fed's October 20 release, the 10-year Treasury yield rebounded to 5.15% Monday, up six basis points from Friday after falling late last week. Rate relief still isn't a straight line.

“A one basis point change is essentially no change,” NerdWallet's Kate Wood wrote Wednesday about its separate average-rate series. A quiet average can still hide meaningful differences between lenders.

Your move: compare quotes for the same loan and lock period, including APR, points and fees. A lower advertised rate can come with higher upfront costs.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6.25% / 6.746% 5.25% / 6.126% (−0.125) — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.5% / 7.793% 6.875% / 7.329% (+0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.54% 6.75% / 6.989% (+0.125) — — 6.75% / 6.998% — 6.75% / 6.849% — U.S. Bank 7.25% / 7.433% 6.75% / 7.02% 6.99% / 7.213% 7.75% / 8.68% 7.125% / 7.524% 7.375% / 7.552% 7.125% / 7.069% — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.717% 6.75% / 7.126% 7.375% / 7.667% (+0.125) — — — 6.625% / 6.832% — Veterans United — — — — 6.75% / 7.206% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

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