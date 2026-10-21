In RateZip's 9:50 a.m. ET snapshot, AmeriSave cut its posted 15-year rate to 5.25% (6.126% APR) Wednesday, while Rocket Mortgage and Wells Fargo raised theirs to 6.875% (7.329% APR) and 6.75% (6.989% APR). Mortgage pricing continues its successful campaign against simplicity.
Across tracked lenders, 30-year fixed rates ranged from 6.25% to 7.50%; APRs ranged from 6.746% to 7.793%. Pricing assumptions differ.
The bond backdrop is mixed: in the Fed's October 20 release, the 10-year Treasury yield rebounded to 5.15% Monday, up six basis points from Friday after falling late last week. Rate relief still isn't a straight line.
“A one basis point change is essentially no change,” NerdWallet's Kate Wood wrote Wednesday about its separate average-rate series. A quiet average can still hide meaningful differences between lenders.
Your move: compare quotes for the same loan and lock period, including APR, points and fees. A lower advertised rate can come with higher upfront costs.
Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|6.25% / 6.746%
|5.25% / 6.126% (−0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|7.5% / 7.599%
|7% / 7.195%
|—
|7.25% / 8.305%
|7.25% / 7.708%
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|7.5% / 7.793%
|6.875% / 7.329% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|7.375% / 7.54%
|6.75% / 6.989% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.998%
|—
|6.75% / 6.849%
|—
|U.S. Bank
|7.25% / 7.433%
|6.75% / 7.02%
|6.99% / 7.213%
|7.75% / 8.68%
|7.125% / 7.524%
|7.375% / 7.552%
|7.125% / 7.069%
|—
|Bank of America
|7.5% / 7.717%
|6.75% / 7.126%
|7.375% / 7.667% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|6.625% / 6.832%
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.75% / 7.206%
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7% / 7%
Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.