By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 17, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of October 12–16, 2026 mostly lower: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 20 finished lower than they started it, 0 higher, and 7 unchanged. The week's largest move: U.S. Bank's posted 7/6 ARM, down 0.5 points to 6.75%.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6.125% / 6.66% (−0.25) 5.25% / 6.096% (−0.125) — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.375% / 7.665% (−0.125) 6.625% / 7.116% (−0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.25% / 7.414% (−0.25) 6.625% / 6.862% (−0.125) — — 6.625% / 6.859% (−0.25) — 6.75% / 6.824% — U.S. Bank 7.125% / 7.3% (−0.25) 6.49% / 6.777% (−0.26) 6.875% / 7.099% (−0.375) 7.25% / 8.159% (−0.375) 7.125% / 7.482% (−0.125) 7.375% / 7.544% (−0.125) 6.75% / 6.863% (−0.5) — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.706% (−0.125) 6.75% / 7.128% 7.125% / 7.454% (−0.125) — — — 6.625% / 6.835% (−0.125) — Veterans United — — — — 6.5% / 6.96% (−0.25) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of October 12–16, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

By product, across the lenders that post each one:

30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 5 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.125% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 5 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.125% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding). 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 4 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 5.25% (AmeriSave) to 7% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 4 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 5.25% (AmeriSave) to 7% (New American Funding). 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 2 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.875% (U.S. Bank) to 7.125% (Bank of America).

— ended the week lower at 2 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 6.875% (U.S. Bank) to 7.125% (Bank of America). FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 7.25% (New American Funding) to 7.25% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 7.25% (New American Funding) to 7.25% (New American Funding). VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 3 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Veterans United) to 7.25% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 3 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.5% (Veterans United) to 7.25% (New American Funding). 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 2 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 1; week-ending posted rates run from 6.625% (Bank of America) to 6.75% (Wells Fargo).

The week's biggest lender moves: U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM went from 7.25% to 6.75% (−0.5); U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed went from 7.25% to 6.875% (−0.375); U.S. Bank's FHA 30-Year Fixed went from 7.625% to 7.25% (−0.375).

Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 6.125% (AmeriSave) to 7.625% (Bank of America). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.375 points (AmeriSave at 6.125% vs New American Funding at 7.5%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $366 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.

Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 18 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 0 higher, and 9 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed, down 0.5 points.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 6.5% (7.033% APR), −0.25 on the week and 15-year fixed ending the week at 5.875% (6.705% APR), −0.115 on the week.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 5.10% (close of Thursday, October 15, per FRED), down 14 basis points from the prior week's last close.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.