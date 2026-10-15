By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 15, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Thursday: U.S. Bank 20-Year Fixed to 7.375% (+0.25), Rocket Mortgage 15-Year Fixed to 6.75% (+0.125), Bank of America 15-Year Fixed to 6.75% (−0.125), U.S. Bank FHA 30-Year Fixed to 7.75% (+0.125), and 4 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6.25% / 6.788% 5.375% / 6.229% — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.5% / 7.806% 6.75% / 7.243% (+0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.375% / 7.553% 6.625% / 6.903% — — 6.75% / 6.986% (−0.125) — 6.75% / 6.862% — U.S. Bank 7.49% / 7.641% (+0.115) 6.875% / 7.156% 7.375% / 7.602% (+0.25) 7.75% / 8.68% (+0.125) 7.25% / 7.66% (+0.125) 7.625% / 7.789% (+0.125) 7.25% / 7.193% — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.723% 6.75% / 7.12% (−0.125) 7.25% / 7.553% — — — 6.75% / 6.904% — Veterans United — — — — 6.75% / 7.218% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.625% (7.177% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.875% (6.754% APR).

Today's increase is U.S. Bank's sixth in the past three weeks; its posted 20-Year Fixed is up 0.25 points over that stretch.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.25 points (AmeriSave at 6.25% vs Rocket Mortgage at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $334 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is Bank of America's posted 20-Year Fixed, down 0.375 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.40% in the week ending October 8, 2026, up from 7.28% a week earlier — the highest since November 2023. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.40% has monthly principal and interest of $2,769.52, compared with $2,736.85 at 7.28%, a difference of $32.67 (higher). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 5.21% at its most recent close (Tuesday, October 13, per FRED), down 3 basis points from the prior close and down 6 basis points over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

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