By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 10, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted mortgage rates at the 8 lenders RateZip tracks ended the week of October 5–9, 2026 mostly higher: of the 27 posted rates with readings on more than one day this week, 6 finished lower than they started it, 7 higher, and 14 unchanged. The week's largest move: Bank of America's posted 20-Year Fixed, down 0.375 points to 7.125%.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6.375% / 6.887% 5.5% / 6.35% (+0.125) — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.5% / 7.793% (−0.125) 6.75% / 7.222% (−0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.5% / 7.653% 6.75% / 6.988% — — 6.875% / 7.099% — 6.75% / 6.802% (−0.25) — U.S. Bank 7.49% / 7.641% (+0.115) 6.875% / 7.146% (+0.125) 7.375% / 7.604% (+0.25) 7.75% / 8.676% 7.25% / 7.641% (+0.125) 7.625% / 7.784% (+0.25) 7.25% / 7.111% — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.757% (−0.125) 6.75% / 7.124% 7.125% / 7.443% (−0.375) — — — 6.75% / 6.845% — Veterans United — — — — 6.75% / 7.23% (−0.125) — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate, collected each weekday from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week of October 5–9, 2026 — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is the change from the lender's first to last posted rate of the week; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

By product, across the lenders that post each one:

30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 2 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 6.375% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 2 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 6.375% (AmeriSave) to 7.5% (New American Funding). 15-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 7% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 6 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 2, unchanged at 3; week-ending posted rates run from 5.5% (AmeriSave) to 7% (New American Funding). 20-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 7.125% (Bank of America) to 7.375% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 0; week-ending posted rates run from 7.125% (Bank of America) to 7.375% (U.S. Bank). FHA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 7.25% (New American Funding) to 7.75% (U.S. Bank).

— ended the week lower at 0 of the 2 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 7.25% (New American Funding) to 7.75% (U.S. Bank). VA 30-Year Fixed — ended the week lower at 1 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 6.75% (Veterans United) to 7.25% (New American Funding).

— ended the week lower at 1 of the 4 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 1, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 6.75% (Veterans United) to 7.25% (New American Funding). 7/6 ARM — ended the week lower at 1 of the 3 lenders with more than one reading, higher at 0, unchanged at 2; week-ending posted rates run from 6.75% (Wells Fargo) to 7.25% (U.S. Bank).

The week's biggest lender moves: Bank of America's 20-Year Fixed went from 7.5% to 7.125% (−0.375); U.S. Bank's 20-Year Fixed went from 7.125% to 7.375% (+0.25); U.S. Bank's Jumbo 30-Year Fixed went from 7.375% to 7.625% (+0.25).

Across the week, posted 30-year fixed rates in the tracked set ran from 6.375% (AmeriSave) to 7.75% (Bank of America). At the week's close, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate is 1.125 points (AmeriSave at 6.375% vs New American Funding at 7.5%) — on a $400,000 loan, about $301 a month. That spread is larger than any single lender's 30-year move this week — lender shopping still matters more than timing.

Week over week — each rate's closing level against the same lender's posted rate a week earlier — 4 of the 27 tracked rates with a prior-week reading ended lower, 4 higher, and 19 unchanged. The largest week-over-week change: Wells Fargo's 7/6 ARM, down 0.375 points.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed ending the week at 6.75% (7.274% APR) and 15-year fixed ending the week at 6% (6.886% APR), +0.01 on the week.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — ended the week at 5.22% (close of Thursday, October 8, per FRED), down 6 basis points from the prior week's last close.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

RateZip's daily Mortgage rates today report returns Monday morning.