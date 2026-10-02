By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published October 2, 2026 at 12:26 p.m. ET

Freddie Mac's average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 7.28% for the week ending October 1, its highest since November 2023. For a hypothetical $400,000 loan over 30 years, that means monthly principal and interest of $2,736.85, versus $2,669.27 at the previous week's 7.03% average — an increase of $67.58 on the same amount and term, excluding taxes, insurance and other borrowing costs. The weekly figures come from Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey, carried by FRED.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Five of the six lenders in RateZip's October 2 capture posted interest rates above Freddie Mac's 7.28% weekly average within its 30-Year Fixed category, tracked separately from FHA, VA and jumbo listings in the same capture. AmeriSave was the exception at 6.375%, with a 6.851% APR, a measure that includes certain borrowing costs beyond interest. The remaining rates ranged from 7.49% at U.S. Bank to 7.625% at Wells Fargo, with Rocket Mortgage, Bank of America and New American Funding each at 7.5%. A buyer budgeting from the national average could therefore encounter a different advertised price, even before a lender assesses the application. The lender postings are not matched offers: credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility vary. Freddie Mac's figure is a weekly interest-rate average ending October 1, not an APR or a personalized quote; the lender capture is from the following day.

What a buyer needs to finance also depends on the price of the home. The Federal Housing Finance Agency released its House Price Index on September 29, reporting that U.S. house prices increased 0.3% in July from June after seasonal adjustment and 2.6% from July 2025 to July 2026. The purchase-price side of the budget had also risen in that earlier reading, though it cannot establish what a particular home costs now. Serrater Chapman, director of applied research at the Woodstock Institute, told WTTW in its September 29 report that higher financing costs would affect both sides of a transaction: new buyers would face more expensive housing payments, while owners reluctant to exchange their existing mortgage for costlier financing would hold back listings. Those were Chapman's expectations, not a measurement of how many owners had decided to stay put.

Realtor.com senior economist Hannah Jones, quoted by Fox Business on October 1, put the week in a longer frame: "The 30-year mortgage rate has risen nearly a full percentage point over the past year, dramatically affecting buyer budgets."

Today's posted rates: the full table

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC (variable) AmeriSave 6.375% / 6.851% 5.375% / 6.249% (−0.125) — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.5% / 7.806% (−0.125) 6.75% / 7.222% (−0.125) — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.625% / 7.767% (+0.125) 6.75% / 7.031% — — 6.875% / 7.1% — 7.125% / 6.978% (+0.125) — U.S. Bank 7.49% / 7.637% (+0.115) 6.875% / 7.134% (+0.125) 7.375% / 7.598% (+0.125) 7.75% / 8.714% 7.25% / 7.635% (+0.125) 7.5% / 7.679% 7.25% / 7.12% — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.725% (−0.125) 6.625% / 6.993% 7.375% / 7.683% — — — 6.75% / 6.847% — Veterans United — — — — 6.875% / 7.334% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations. Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:35 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted interest rate / APR, where available; a parenthetical change, in percentage points, is measured against the last stored observation on or before the prior day. A '—' means no current observation for that product appears in this capture. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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