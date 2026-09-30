By LeeAnn Reynolds · Published September 30, 2026 at 1:18 p.m. ET

Freddie Mac’s weekly 30-year fixed mortgage average rose to 7.03% for the week ending September 24 from 6.95% a week earlier. On a hypothetical $400,000, 30-year loan, that increases monthly principal and interest by $21.48, from $2,647.79 to $2,669.27. The comparison holds the amount borrowed and term constant; it excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

“As of September 27, we’re seeing increased hesitation from mortgage shoppers, with shoppers delaying because of higher rates,” said Paul Knag of RateZip, which publishes this article.

The affordability context extends beyond a single week. At a September 23 Chicago Fed housing summit, Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said rents and home prices relative to income and savings had made housing less affordable for many Americans over several years.

In RateZip’s September 30 capture, five of six 30-Year Fixed lender postings were above the September 24 survey average of 7.03%. The range ran from AmeriSave’s 6.375% to 7.625% at Rocket Mortgage and Wells Fargo. New American Funding and Bank of America each posted 7.5%, while U.S. Bank posted 7.49%. The September 24 national survey and September 30 postings measure different things; the postings also use different credit, points, fee, loan-size and eligibility assumptions, so they are not matched offers for one borrower.

For shoppers holding off, a supply-side check shows the national count of new houses for sale was 483,000 at the end of August 2026, seasonally adjusted, virtually unchanged from July, according to the September 24 Census and HUD release. This describes national new-home supply rather than existing homes or an individual local market.

Posted interest rates also leave out some loan costs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explains that APR includes points and other loan charges as well as interest. That distinction appears in the September 30 postings: AmeriSave’s 6.375% interest rate carried a 6.868% APR, while Rocket’s 7.625% rate carried a 7.907% APR. For shoppers weighing higher rates, neither the 7.03% weekly average nor a posted interest rate represents the full cost of a loan: each September 30 APR cited ran above its corresponding posted interest rate.

Today's posted rates: the full table

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC (variable) AmeriSave 6.375% / 6.868% 5.5% / 6.319% — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% (+0.75) 7% / 7.195% (+0.875) — 7.25% / 8.305% (+1) 7.25% / 7.708% (+0.875) — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.625% / 7.907% (+0.125) 6.875% / 7.35% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.625% / 7.767% (+0.125) 6.75% / 7.031% — — — — 7% / 6.923% — U.S. Bank 7.49% / 7.64% (+0.115) 6.875% / 7.134% (+0.125) 7.375% / 7.601% 7.75% / 8.669% (+0.125) 7.25% / 7.648% (+0.125) 7.5% / 7.672% 7.375% / 7.315% — Bank of America 7.5% / 7.749% 6.625% / 6.999% 7.5% / 7.816% (+0.125) — — — 6.75% / 6.868% — Veterans United — — — — 6.875% / 7.346% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations. Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:35 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted interest rate / APR, where available; a parenthetical change, in percentage points, is measured against the last stored observation on or before the prior day. A '—' means no current observation for that product appears in this capture. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.

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