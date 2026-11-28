By Paul Knag · Published November 28, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

The best high-yield savings account is the one whose APY you actually qualify to earn every statement cycle. Among FDIC-insured online banks RateZip checked on November 28, 2026 heading into December, top unconditional savings yields reach 4.41% APY at Mitten Savings and 4.20% APY at Newtek Bank, EverBank, and First National Bank of America â€” more than 10Ã— the 0.39% FDIC national savings average (FRED SNDR) and over 200Ã— the 0.02% average paid on standard savings accounts at Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo.

All high-yield savings APYs are variable and can change after opening. For live daily tracking throughout the month, bookmark RateZip's evergreen Best High-Yield Savings Rates hub and RateZip Rate Index.

Top FDIC-insured savings accounts without a recurring-deposit hurdle

These federally insured online savings accounts were observed directly on each institution's published rate page on November 28, 2026 and do not advertise a recurring direct-deposit requirement to earn the headline APY. Non-bank fintech cash products without direct FDIC bank coverage are excluded.

Standard APYs observed November 28, 2026; ordered by APY

Institution Account Observed APY Official rate source Mitten Savings High-Yield Savings 4.41% Mitten Savings Newtek Bank Personal High-Yield Savings 4.20% Newtek Bank EverBank Performance Savings 4.20% EverBank First National Bank of America High-Yield Savings 4.20% FNBA Forbright Bank Growth Savings 3.85% Forbright Bank FDIC national average Reference benchmark 0.39% FRED SNDR

Conditional & balance-tiered savings offers to check carefully

Some headline APYs require maintaining a minimum daily balance or recurring qualifying deposits. Compare both the promotional or top-tier APY and the fallback rate if your balance dips.

Conditional or tiered APYs observed November 28, 2026

Institution Account Top APY Key condition CIT Bank Platinum Savings (Boost / Standard) 4.35% / 3.75% Standard Platinum pays 3.75% APY on $5,000+ end-of-day balance (0.25% below $5,000); promotional Boost terms apply separately (Standard Platinum) Happen Bank LevelUp Savings 4.20% Requires qualifying deposits per statement cycle; standard rate is 3.00% APY otherwise

How much more a top savings account earns in December 2026

At 4.41% APY versus a 0.02% big-bank savings account (assuming constant rates over 12 months before taxes):

Cash balance 1-yr interest at 4.41% APY 1-yr interest at 0.39% FDIC avg 1-yr interest at 0.02% megabank Annual gap vs. megabank $10,000 $441 $39 $2 +$439/yr $25,000 $1,103 $98 $5 +$1,098/yr $50,000 $2,205 $195 $10 +$2,195/yr $100,000 $4,410 $390 $20 +$4,390/yr

Want to lock a fixed yield against potential 2027 Federal Reserve rate cuts? Read our companion Best CD Rates for December 2026, compare daily updates on Best High-Yield Savings Rates and Best CD Rates, or explore the 50-state after-tax math in The Savings Gap.

FDIC deposit insurance & how we checked these rates

Every institution in our tables above is federally insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category (single, joint, or revocable trust). RateZip observed every APY directly on each institution's own published rate page on November 28, 2026. Rates are variable and subject to change without notice; always verify current APY disclosures, fee schedules, and transfer limits directly with the bank before funding.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some partners shown across RateZip, which may affect which offers appear on comparison tables, but does not affect our editorial reporting. See our editorial standards and methodology.