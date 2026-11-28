By Paul Knag · Published November 28, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Heading into December 2026, top federally insured online certificates of deposit (CDs) continue to offer fixed yields far above national averages. Among institutions RateZip verified directly on official rate pages on November 28, 2026, Sallie Mae Bank leads multi-year terms at 5.00% APY (60-month) and 4.75% APY (36-month), while Newtek Bank posts 4.85% APY on a 13-month CD and Forbright Bank offers 4.50% APY on a 12-month CD â€” more than double the 1.81% FDIC 12-month CD national average (FRED NDR12MCD).

For daily-updated CD tables throughout December, bookmark RateZip's evergreen Best CD Rates hub or run your exact maturity payout in our CD Calculator.

Top federally insured CD rates heading into December 2026

Every APY below was observed directly on each institution's own public rate page on November 28, 2026. CDs lock your rate for the full term in exchange for holding principal until maturity; withdrawing early typically triggers an early-withdrawal penalty.

Fixed CD APYs observed November 28, 2026; ordered by APY

Short-term vs. multi-year CDs in December 2026

12- to 13-month CDs (up to 4.85% APY): Ideal if you want a high fixed rate for roughly one year without locking up funds across multiple rate cycles. A $25,000 deposit at 4.85% APY earns roughly $1,213 over 12 months before taxes, versus $453 at the 1.81% FDIC national average.

Ideal if you want a high fixed rate for roughly one year without locking up funds across multiple rate cycles. A $25,000 deposit at 4.85% APY earns roughly over 12 months before taxes, versus at the 1.81% FDIC national average. 3- to 5-year CDs (up to 5.00% APY): Lock in guaranteed fixed interest if you expect gradual Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2027â€“2028 and will not need the principal early. Read our 2027 CD Rates Outlook for rate-path trade-offs.

Lock in guaranteed fixed interest if you expect gradual Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2027â€“2028 and will not need the principal early. Read our 2027 CD Rates Outlook for rate-path trade-offs. Building a $25,000 CD ladder: Splitting $25,000 evenly across 6-, 12-, 24-, and 36-month rungs (or 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-month rungs) gives you scheduled penalty-free access while locking higher yields on longer maturities.

CD vs. high-yield savings vs. U.S. Treasury bills

Option Rate type State & local tax Best fit Online CD (up to 5.00% APY) Fixed to maturity Taxable Cash you will not touch until maturity High-Yield Savings (up to 4.41% APY) Variable Taxable Emergency funds and flexible cash 1-Year U.S. Treasury bill Fixed to maturity Exempt from state/local tax High-income-tax states (CA, NY, NJ, MA) â€” see The Savings Gap

Deposit insurance, maturity grace windows & methodology

Bank CDs are FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, per ownership category, and federal credit union share certificates (such as Corazo Credit Union) carry equivalent NCUA share insurance up to $250,000. Always calendar your maturity date so you can act during the 7- to 10-day grace window before automatic renewal.

Need penalty-free access instead? Read Best High-Yield Savings Accounts for December 2026, browse live tables on Best CD Rates, or estimate maturity proceeds with our CD Calculator.

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