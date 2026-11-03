By Paul Knag · Published November 3, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

For almost 20 years, RateZip has tracked the rates banks and lenders actually post, and we show the source next to every number. More and more people now start money questions in an AI assistant instead of a search box, so we've made that same data available there too.

RateZip now publishes a connector called RateZip Deposit/Mortgage Rates that you can add to ChatGPT, Grok, and other AI apps that support MCP (Model Context Protocol, the open standard these assistants use to connect to outside data). Once it's added, your assistant can pull RateZip's observed rates directly instead of guessing or citing stale figures.

What you can ask

"What are the top high-yield savings rates right now?"

"Show me CD rates for a 12-month term."

"What are lenders posting for a 30-year fixed mortgage today?"

"I have $25,000 at 0.45%. How much more would I earn at today's top CD rate?"

"Compare the monthly payments on a $100,000 home equity loan and a HELOC at 8%."

Where the numbers come from

Bank savings and CD rates are ones RateZip observed on each bank's own published rate page, and each comes with an observation timestamp and a link to the source. The FDIC national average appears only as a reference line for context. Mortgage and HELOC rates are also observed from lenders' own pages.

Everything the connector returns is observed data or a payment illustration. It isn't a quote, an offer, or advice. It doesn't calculate APRs or decide whether you qualify, and actual terms come from the lender.

How to add it

ChatGPT: add RateZip Deposit/Mortgage Rates from the ChatGPT app directory.

add RateZip Deposit/Mortgage Rates from the ChatGPT app directory. Grok: follow the steps at mcp.ratezip.com/grok.

follow the steps at mcp.ratezip.com/grok. Other MCP apps: add the server address https://mcp.ratezip.com/mcp .

Full setup instructions and a list of every tool are at ratezip.com/mcp.

Questions or feedback: pknag@ratezip.com

Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, is a licensed mortgage broker, NMLS ID 1592292. Rates change often, so check the source before you decide.