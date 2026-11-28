By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 28, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Homebuyers got only slim breathing room during Thanksgiving week. Nationally, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate eased to 7.21% in the week ending November 25, down from 7.28% a week earlier, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. In a hypothetical payment illustration for a $400,000 30-year fixed loan, that move lowers monthly principal and interest to $2,717.86 from $2,736.85, a difference of $18.99 before taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The survey tracks an interest-rate average rather than an APR or a personalized quote, and individual offers vary. Still, Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist, said in the release that "Mortgage rates moved back down this week, offering modest relief for prospective homebuyers heading into the Thanksgiving holiday."

That slight pullback arrived alongside stubborn inflation readings. On November 25, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the October PCE price index increased 3.8 percent from one year earlier, while the core index excluding food and energy rose 3.3 percent from one year earlier.

Two days earlier, on November 23, New York Fed President John Williams highlighted brighter signs in the inflation outlook during a speech published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He said housing-services price growth has slowed and that neither the job market nor wage gains show signs of pushing inflation higher.

Where lender quotes moved and how they compare with benchmarks

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield ended the week at 4.85% at the close of Wednesday, November 25, down 7 basis points from the prior week's last close, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data. Across RateZip's stored lender-posted observations from November 23 through November 27, most tracked 30-year fixed rates held steady, though two lenders lowered their quotes: U.S. Bank's 30-year fixed fell 0.135 percentage points to 6.99% (7.167% APR) as of November 27, and Rocket Mortgage's 30-year fixed fell 0.125 percentage points to 7.125% (7.436% APR). Over the same window, posted 30-year fixed quotes ranged from AmeriSave at 6% (6.56% APR) to New American Funding at 7.5% (7.599% APR), both unchanged. While the Treasury yield and those two lender quotes moved in the same direction, the comparison does not establish a causal relationship. Daily posted rates also differ from a weekly national survey average and from one another; lenders apply different assumptions for credit, points, fees, loan size and eligibility, and a spread between advertised quotes is not verified savings for any individual borrower.

Borrowers look to adjustable loans and home equity

With 30-year fixed rates still elevated, more buyers have turned to adjustable-rate loans. Overall mortgage application activity rose 6.1% week-over-week for the week ending November 20, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data reported by Real Estate News, with much of the gain in purchase applications. In the same Real Estate News report, MBA Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist Joel Kan said more applicants chose adjustable-rate mortgages in search of smaller monthly payments, putting ARMs at 11.5 percent of applications, their biggest share in more than a year. Among lenders tracked by RateZip as of November 27, Bank of America's posted 7/6 ARM held unchanged at 6.375% (6.737% APR), while U.S. Bank's 7/6 ARM fell 0.125 percentage points from November 23 to 6.5% (6.733% APR).

Existing homeowners show a different mix of borrowing interest. RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index, which reflects mortgage inquiries submitted across RateZip's network rather than all U.S. shoppers, recorded October 2026 inquiry volume 7% higher than September 2026 and 15% higher than October 2025. Over the three months through October 2026, home-equity products — HELOCs and reverse mortgages — drew 95% of those network inquiries, compared with 74% in the same months a year earlier, while refinance inquiries slipped from 5% to 2% of the mix.

In Bankrate's rate trends roundup on November 24, ahead of the week's inflation data and Freddie Mac survey, Heather Devoto, Vice President and Branch Manager at First Home Mortgage, offered a cautious year-end outlook: "There is a modest chance of a slight improvement this week if inflation data cooperates. Meaningful declines are unlikely before the year-end."

Posted mortgage rates: November 23–27, 2026

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6% / 6.56% 5.25% / 6.085% — — — — — — Tomo Mortgage 6.75% / 6.859% — — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.125% / 7.436% (−0.125) 6.375% / 6.84% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.25% / 7.401% 6.5% / 6.738% — — 6.5% / 6.745% (−0.125) — 6.625% / 6.758% — U.S. Bank 6.99% / 7.167% (−0.135) 6.375% / 6.667% (−0.115) 6.625% / 6.83% (−0.25) 7.125% / 8.022% (−0.125) 6.75% / 7.145% (−0.24) 7.375% / 7.528% 6.5% / 6.733% (−0.125) — Bank of America 7.375% / 7.617% 6.625% / 6.986% 7.125% / 7.45% (−0.125) — — — 6.375% / 6.737% — Veterans United — — — — 6.375% / 6.832% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Table source: RateZip's stored lender-posted rate observations. Each cell shows the lender's final posted rate / APR of the week. Parentheses show the change from its first to last reading that week; a dash means no stored observation for that product in this reporting week. These advertised rates use different credit, points and loan-size assumptions and are not personalized offers. See our rate methodology.

For closed-end mortgages, APR includes interest and certain loan charges; HELOC APR excludes fees. Adjustable-rate APR is not a maximum future rate. See the CFPB explanation.

National mortgage-rate benchmark cited in this article. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.