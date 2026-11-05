By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 5, 2026 at 9:50 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Thursday: U.S. Bank VA 30-Year Fixed to 6.75% (−0.24), AmeriSave 15-Year Fixed to 4.99% (−0.135), Bank of America 30-Year Fixed to 7.25% (−0.125), Wells Fargo 15-Year Fixed to 6.375% (−0.125).

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.375% (6.889% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.625% (6.517% APR).

Today's cut is U.S. Bank's fifth in the past three weeks; its posted VA 30-Year Fixed is down 0.5 points over that stretch.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.625 points (AmeriSave at 5.875% vs New American Funding at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $431 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is AmeriSave's posted 15-Year Fixed, down 0.26 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.24% in the week ending October 29, 2026, down from 7.32% a week earlier. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.24% has monthly principal and interest of $2,725.99, compared with $2,747.72 at 7.32%, a difference of $21.73 (lower). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 4.95% at its most recent close (Tuesday, November 3, per FRED), up 4 basis points from the prior close and down 4 basis points over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows October 2026 inquiry volume 7% higher than September 2026's and 15% higher than October 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 95% of inquiries over the three months through October 2026, versus 74% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 5% to 2% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

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