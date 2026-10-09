Posted rates moved on Friday: Bank of America 20-Year Fixed to 7.125% (−0.5), Bank of America 30-Year Fixed to 7.5% (−0.25), U.S. Bank VA 30-Year Fixed to 7.25% (−0.25), AmeriSave 15-Year Fixed to 5.5% (+0.125), and 4 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.
Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.
|Lender
|30-Yr
|15-Yr
|20-Yr
|FHA 30-Yr
|VA 30-Yr
|Jumbo 30-Yr
|7/6 ARM
|HELOC
|AmeriSave
|6.375% / 6.887%
|5.5% / 6.35% (+0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|New American Funding
|7.5% / 7.599%
|7% / 7.195%
|—
|7.25% / 8.305%
|7.25% / 7.708%
|—
|—
|—
|Rocket Mortgage
|7.5% / 7.793%
|6.75% / 7.222%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Wells Fargo
|7.5% / 7.653%
|6.75% / 6.988%
|—
|—
|6.875% / 7.099%
|—
|6.75% / 6.802%
|—
|U.S. Bank
|7.49% / 7.641%
|6.875% / 7.146% (−0.115)
|7.375% / 7.604% (−0.115)
|7.75% / 8.676%
|7.25% / 7.641% (−0.25)
|7.625% / 7.784%
|7.25% / 7.111%
|—
|Bank of America
|7.5% / 7.757% (−0.25)
|6.75% / 7.124%
|7.125% / 7.443% (−0.5)
|—
|—
|—
|6.75% / 6.845%
|—
|Veterans United
|—
|—
|—
|—
|6.75% / 7.23% (−0.125)
|—
|—
|—
|FourLeaf Federal Credit Union
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7% / 7%
Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 9:50 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.
AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.75% (7.274% APR) and 15-year fixed at 6% (6.886% APR), +0.01 today.
Today's cut is Bank of America's fourth in the past three weeks; its posted 20-Year Fixed is down 0 points over that stretch.
The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.125 points (AmeriSave at 6.375% vs Rocket Mortgage at 7.5%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $301 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.
Over the past week the biggest move in the set is Wells Fargo's posted 7/6 ARM, down 0.375 points.
Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.40% in the week ending October 8, 2026, up from 7.28% a week earlier — the highest since November 2023. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.40% has monthly principal and interest of $2,769.52, compared with $2,736.85 at 7.28%, a difference of $32.67 (higher). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.
In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 5.28% at its most recent close (Wednesday, October 7, per FRED), up 1 basis point from the prior close and down 1 basis point over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.
Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.