By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published October 7, 2026 at 11:01 a.m. ET

Posted rates moved on Wednesday: AmeriSave 15-Year Fixed Refinance to 5.99% (−0.135), Wells Fargo 30-Year Fixed to 7.5% (−0.125), Bank of America 30-Year Fixed to 7.75% (+0.125), Wells Fargo 15-Year Fixed to 6.75% (−0.125), and 2 more posted rates. The full table and the 30-day trend are below.

Chart: RateZip · Source: lender-posted rates tracked daily by RateZip.

Lender 30-Yr 15-Yr 20-Yr FHA 30-Yr VA 30-Yr Jumbo 30-Yr 7/6 ARM HELOC AmeriSave 6.375% / 6.873% 5.5% / 6.331% — — — — — — New American Funding 7.5% / 7.599% 7% / 7.195% — 7.25% / 8.305% 7.25% / 7.708% — — — Rocket Mortgage 7.625% / 7.907% 6.875% / 7.35% — — — — — — Wells Fargo 7.5% / 7.679% (−0.125) 6.75% / 7.028% (−0.125) — — — — 7% / 6.924% — U.S. Bank 7.49% / 7.64% 6.99% / 7.231% (+0.115) 7.375% / 7.604% 7.75% / 8.68% 7.25% / 7.637% 7.5% / 7.682% 7.25% / 7.105% — Bank of America 7.75% / 7.961% (+0.125) 6.75% / 7.101% 7.625% / 7.919% (+0.125) — — — 6.75% / 6.852% — Veterans United — — — — 6.875% / 7.334% — — — FourLeaf Federal Credit Union — — — — — — — 7% / 7%

Rates are each lender's own published rate as of 11:01 a.m. ET, collected from their public rate pages and feeds. Each cell shows the posted rate / APR — the APR is the better cross-lender comparison, since posted rates reflect each lender's own assumptions about credit, points, and loan size. A figure in parentheses is today's change; a '—' means the lender doesn't post that product. How we collect and publish this: our rate methodology.

AmeriSave also posts refinance pricing: 30-year fixed at 6.75% (7.267% APR) and 15-year fixed at 5.99% (6.869% APR), −0.135 today.

Today's cut is AmeriSave's fifth in the past three weeks; its posted 15-Year Fixed Refinance is down 0.24 points over that stretch.

The gap between the cheapest and most expensive posted 30-year rate in our tracked set is 1.375 points (AmeriSave at 6.375% vs Bank of America at 7.75%). On a $400,000 loan that spread is about $370 a month — on any given morning, the difference between lenders is far larger than the day-to-day movement of any one of them.

Over the past week the biggest move in the set is Bank of America's posted 30-Year Fixed, up 0.25 points.

Nationally, Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey put the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 7.28% in the week ending October 1, 2026, up from 7.03% a week earlier — the highest since November 2023. Source: Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey via FRED®, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Payment illustration, not an actual borrower or offer: a $400,000 30-year fixed loan at 7.28% has monthly principal and interest of $2,736.85, compared with $2,669.27 at 7.03%, a difference of $67.58 (higher). Calculated on the same loan amount and term; excludes taxes, insurance, mortgage insurance, points, fees and closing costs. The benchmark is an interest-rate average, not APR or a personalized rate quote.

In the broader market, the 10-year Treasury yield — the benchmark long-term mortgage pricing most closely tracks — stood at 5.31% at its most recent close (Monday, October 5, per FRED), up 3 basis points from the prior close and up 7 basis points over the past week. That is not a move that repriced the market: there is no clear macro driver behind today's posted-rate changes, and day-to-day adjustments of this size are routine lender-level pricing.

Where borrower demand is heading: RateZip's Mortgage Demand Index — built from the mortgage inquiries consumers submit across our network — shows September 2026 inquiry volume 4% lower than August 2026's and 99% higher than September 2025's. Behind the total: home-equity products (HELOC plus reverse) drew 90% of inquiries over the three months through September 2026, versus 72% in the same months a year earlier; refinance went from 11% to 1% of the mix. Product-level detail and the full series are on the index page.

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