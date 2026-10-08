By Paul Knag · Published October 8, 2026 at 1:45 p.m. ET · Updated October 8, 2026 at 2:45 p.m. ET

A longer lookback changes the picture in RateZip's October home-value data. Between the July 23 and October 1, 2026 captures, 84.6% of matched tracked homes had a different estimated value. Over the September 1–October 1 comparison, only 4.8% did.

The longer comparison spans 70 days, the longest available window in our saved valuation history. A six-month comparison would require an April baseline, which we do not have. Historical purchase prices answer a different question and cannot substitute for estimates captured six months earlier.

A zero median can coexist with substantial variation

Across the July–October matched properties, 46.9% had higher estimates, 37.7% had lower estimates and 15.4% had exactly the same estimate. The median percentage change was 0.0%: the middle observation fell within the unchanged group even though most properties had different values at the two captures.

Comparison Capture dates Share with a different estimate Median change Longest available lookback July 23–October 1, 2026 (70 days) 84.6% 0.0% One-month context September 1–October 1, 2026 (30 days) 4.8% 0.0%

Each comparison matches the same properties at its own two endpoints; the sets of matched properties differ between windows. These figures describe changes in captured estimates, not the share of homes that sold or the change in completed sale prices.

Where tracked city estimates moved over 70 days

Among cities meeting the tracked-property sample threshold, Danville, Virginia, had the largest median increase in captured estimates, at 16.0%. Meridian, Mississippi, had the largest median decrease, at 6.9%.

Largest increases Median change Largest decreases Median change Danville, VA +16.0% Meridian, MS −6.9% Pineville, LA +11.4% Bellwood, IL −6.9% Country Club Hills, IL +8.6% Klamath Falls, OR −6.0% Saucier, MS +8.5% Lehigh Acres, FL −4.5% Dalton, GA +8.5% Montgomery, AL −4.5%

July 23–October 1, 2026. Each city must have a sufficient tracked-property sample of 30+ homes matched at both endpoints. Rankings use unrounded medians, so displayed ties can appear in a different order.

These are changes in estimated values for the properties RateZip tracks. They do not establish citywide price appreciation or depreciation. The sample is not representative of all homes, and the available data do not identify how much of a change reflects updated property information, valuation-model changes or market conditions.

Purchase prices provide a separate reference point

Among tracked homes whose last arms-length purchase closed in 2022 or later, 30% had an estimated value below their recorded purchase price. The median percentage difference for that cohort was 6.0% above purchase price.

Atlanta had the lowest qualifying tracked city median relative to purchase price, at 9.8% below; 73% of its tracked cohort had estimates below purchase price. Little Rock followed at 6.7% below, with 57% below purchase price.

This comparison uses each property's latest available observation captured between July 23 and October 1. Purchase dates vary by property, so it is not a 70-day or six-month return. An estimate below purchase price also does not establish a realized loss or negative equity: completed resale prices and outstanding mortgage balances are not measured here.

About the dates and methodology

RateZip Home Value Movers uses county-record and valuation data across the properties RateZip tracks. For the 70-day comparison, we match properties observed in both the July 23 and October 1 captures, calculate each property's percentage change in estimated value, and report the median of those changes. City groups use the baseline capture's city label. Published city comparisons require a sufficient tracked-property sample of 30+ homes.

Capture dates identify when estimates were collected; they do not establish when valuations were recalculated. Record-update dates advanced for most properties whose September and October estimates were unchanged, but those dates do not identify valuation-effective dates. A wider window reveals more differences in the observations without resolving that timing limitation.

The Home Value Movers data page provides the monthly and purchase-price tables. Separately, the Mortgage Demand Index describes product inquiries across RateZip's national network. It does not establish the cause of these valuation differences.