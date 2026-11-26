By LeeAnn Reynolds · Reviewed by Paul Knag · Published November 26, 2026 at 8:10 a.m. ET

A headline APY only tells part of the story. As of November 26, 2026, Newtek Bank offers 4.70% APY on Newtek Bank 13-Month CD, and the account is open to new applicants.

Looking at the institution behind the rate, Newtek Bank, National Association (FDIC #18734) earns a RateZip Financial Health Grade of C+ (63/100) based on its September 30, 2026 FDIC Call Report, reporting $2.82B in assets, $2.56B in deposits, year-over-year deposit growth of +99.0%, a 10.57% Tier 1 leverage ratio, a 110.48% Texas Ratio, brokered deposits at 6.3% of total deposits.

Balance-sheet note: Elevated Texas Ratio (110.5%). Depositors holding balances near federal limits should check insurance coverage rules below.

Graphic: RateZip. Open deposit offers checked November 26, 2026, alongside FDIC/NCUA financial health grades and U.S. Treasury benchmarks.

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Comparing Deposit Yields Against State-Tax-Exempt U.S. Treasuries

Interest from bank savings accounts and CDs is subject to both federal and state income tax, whereas U.S. Treasury interest is generally exempt from state and local income tax. Based on Federal Reserve U.S. Treasury yields as of November 24, 2026 (3-month Treasury 4.36%, 1-year Treasury 4.59%), here is the taxable deposit APY required to match a Treasury yield across representative state brackets:

Saver State Marginal Tax Bracket APY Needed to Tie 3-Month Treasury APY Needed to Tie 1-Year Treasury Texas, Florida, Washington, Nevada (0%) 4.36% 4.59% Illinois (4.95%) 4.59% 4.83% New Jersey (6.37%) 4.66% 4.90% New York (6.85%) 4.68% 4.93% California (9.30%) 4.81% 5.06%

For national context, the FDIC national average rate stood at 0.39% for savings and 1.81% for 12-month CDs (as of November 1, 2026).

Federal Deposit Insurance & Methodology

Standard deposit insurance from the FDIC (banks) and NCUA (federally insured credit unions) covers up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured institution, for each account ownership category. Multiple brand names under the same bank charter share a single coverage limit. Verify current APYs, minimum opening deposits, balance tiers, membership rules, and early withdrawal penalties directly in the institution's disclosures before opening an account.

RateZip's Financial Health Grades summarize quarterly FDIC Call Reports and NCUA Form 5300 filings across capitalization, asset quality (Texas Ratio), deposit growth and funding mix, and profitability. Grades are an educational balance-sheet snapshot, not investment advice or a prediction of future safety. Read our rate methodology and our editorial standards.

RateZip is operated by Peklava LLC, DBA RateZip, a licensed mortgage broker (NMLS ID 1592292). We are compensated by some of the partners shown, which may affect which offers appear and where. It does not affect our reporting or recommendations. See our editorial standards.